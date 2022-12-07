Banner Elk
Banner Elk Book Exchange
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Located at the Historic Banner Elk School in downtown Banner Elk.
Paint night at Highlander’s Grill & Tavern
Adult painting party hosted by Let’s Be Artsy! at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Registration is $35 per person and covers supplies. Food and drink can be purchased from Highlander’s.
Sip and Paint
Event at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Registration is $30 and BYOB.
Kids Crafty Hour
Craft classes for children at The Drawing Room of Foscoe starting at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All materials for the class are provided, along with a snack. Family discounts are available and you can also save by purchasing multiple classes at one time.
Ensemble Stage presents ‘A Banner Elk Christmas’
Holiday musical variety show at the Historic Banner Elk School showing on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for kids 16 and younger and $24 for everyone else.
Bluegrass & Old-Time Community Jam
Family friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 Historic Banner Elk School
Beech Mountain
Christmas Parade
“A Very Beary Christmas Parade” will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. The route will begin at Beech Mountain Resort and end at White Wolf Lodge.
Santa at the Lodge
Visit Santa at the Lodge at Beech Mountain Resort from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. This event is free and open to the public.
New Year’s Eve at Beech Mountain Resort
A series of family friendly and adult-oriented events from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Beech Mountain Resort on New Year’s Eve. Fireworks will be shot off at midnight, and other festivities include games, hot chocolate, DJs, food, drinks and more. Visit https://www.beechmountainresort.com/events/ for details about each event.
Crossnore
Crossnore Jam
The Crossnore Jam happens each first Friday of the month year round at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. Drop by for music and fun.
Crossnore DAR Cabin Open House
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The cabin has not been open to the public in many years, so Daughters of the American Revolution Crossnore Chapter invite everyone to come by for hot cider, cookies and old-time banjo and dulcimer music. The old log cabin is located on the Crossnore School campus and is the first building on the right, across the street from the Sloop Chapel.
Christmas Bonfire Sing
Marshmallow roasting, hot drinks, refreshments and Christmas carols led by Jessie Smith and hosted by the Crossnore Enhancement Committee at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Tudor Vance Meeting House. In case of inclement weather, it will take place inside instead. Everyone is invited.
Newland
Avery County Museum
Open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, along with the Old Linville Depot and Tweetsie 505 Caboose.
Riverwalk Quilt Guild
Meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at Newland Christian Church.
A Hometown Christmas
Second annual variety holiday showcase of local artists at the Avery Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 10. Vendors will set up around noon and Avery County Cloggers, Avery JAM, Linville Land Harbor Community Band, Blue Ridge Performing Arts and more will perform later in the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.