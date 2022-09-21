Avery A&E Calendar Compiled By Lily Kincaid lily.kincaid@averyjournal.com Lily Kincaid Author email Sep 21, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Newland Newland Fall FestivalFrom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at The RiverwalkAvery A&H Fair Haunted TrailOct. 14 and 15 at Heritage Park, time TBATown of Newland’s Treat StreetFrom 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31Beech Mountain Autumn at OzSept. 23 to 25. General admission tickets are $55 and children 2 and younger get in free.Craft Night at Buckeye Recreation CenterWorkshop to make resin coasters from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Registration is $5.Beech Mountain Farmer’s MarketFrom 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, at the public parking lot on Bark Park WayHaunted Harvest at Buckeye Recreation CenterHalloween festival from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.Banner Elk 45th annual Woolly Worm FestivalFriday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, in downtown Banner Elk, beginning at 9 a.m.Bluegrass & Old-Time Community JamFamily friendly jam session hosted by Avery County JAM. Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Historic Banner Elk SchoolLinville Creatures of the Night & Bonfire DelightAfter-dark tour and bonfire beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Grandfather Mountain. Registration is open and tickets start at $34. Click to www.grandfather.com for tickets or more information.Fall Color RambleShort, guided hikes that showcase Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. Begins at 2 p.m. each day from Oct. 1 to 10.Sugar Mountain Sugar Mountain OktoberfestFrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Sugar Mountain Resort. Admission, parking and shuttle services are free.Bike Park & Scenic Chairlift RidesFrom 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14-16Spruce Pine The Orchard at AltapassLive music from Asheville Junction beginning at 3 p.m. on Sept. 24. Spruce Pine BBQ & Bluegrass FestivalOct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Riverside ParkSpruce Pine Potters MarketFrom 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9 at Cross Street BuildingRoan Mountain Fall-O-Dendron FestivalArts and crafts festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Roan Mountain State ParkThe Twang Bangers Halloween BashConcert at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 The Station at 19E 