Fall colors burst into full array across the high-elevation locations of Avery County and the North Carolina mountains during the past week, as foliage has reached its color peak. The following are various scenes viewed around the area as the seasons change.
Autumn settles in Avery County
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
