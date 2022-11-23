AVERY COUNTY — Noted local author and historian Michael C. Hardy was recently recognized with a pair of state honors for his catalog of work highlighting areas of state historical significance.
The North Carolina Society of Historians honored Hardy with the organization’s Award of Excellence for “recognition of valuable contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina History,” as well as bestowed upon Hardy the North Carolina Society of Historians Lighthouse Award, given to one who “inspires dedication and exceptional efforts to keep the history and heritage of North Carolina alive and vibrant.”
Hardy was unavailable to attend the awards ceremony in person due to a prior commitment, but was pleasantly surprised when the recognitions arrived last week to his home.
“I received an email from the NC Society of Historians about their awards banquet. The banquet was in a couple of days, and we were already committed to go work at a historic site that Saturday,” Hardy said. “Being recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians is a tremendous honor. Our history is vitally important, but it seems to be slipping away from us every day. It is critical to capture every scrap of history that we can, to save it for the future. I see my role as a historian as one dedicated to preserving history, to telling the stories of those who can no longer speak for themselves, so it is a great privilege to be honored with these awards by others who love history.”
Hardy, a regular contributor for several years to The Avery Journal-Times through his biweekly “Our Avery County” column, was grateful for all the opportunities he has been afforded through various media to continue to stoke the flames of local and state history, whether through writing or speaking engagements.
“I am blessed to be able to preserve the past, whether I get to do that through articles for The Avery Journal, through books on a variety of historical topics, or through volunteering as a historical interpreter,” Hardy added.
Hardy is no stranger to recognition for his work, as he was honored in 2010 as the North Carolina Historian of the Year. He is the author of 25 books, and volunteers along with his wife Elizabeth, son Nathaniel, and daughter, Isabella, as volunteer interpreters at historic sites.
