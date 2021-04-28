BOONE — A sergeant with Watauga County Sheriff's Office and a K-9 deputy have died as a result of receiving gunshot wounds on Wednesday, April 28, as confirmed by App State Police Chief Andy Stephenson early Thursday morning, April 29. Stephenson also confirmed that the suspect in the incident has also died.
On Thursday afternoon, April 29, Watauga County Sheriff's Office revealed the individual suspected of killing the two officers, Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox, was Isaac Alton Barnes, 32. Barnes is also believed to have killed Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, both of 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone. Barnes, who was son and stepson of the deceased civilians, respectively, died at the scene.
During an initial rescue attempt of the WCSO officers, a Boone Police officer was hit by gunfire, but was uninjured due to his protective equipment.
The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
A GoFundMe was set up in support of Sergeant Chris Ward's family by Back the Blue NC and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-family-of-sgt-chris-ward?qid=3015a9d7cd27d12bc8abbbac90d51774&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer
Law enforcement responded on Wednesday morning, April 28, to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone, because the homeowner and his family did not show up for work or respond to contact attempts. Stephenson confirmed that a standoff of approximately 13 hours ensued, finally concluding at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Watauga County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday evening the names of the two officers who died from the incident as Ward, who died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center, and Fox. Fox's K9 Raven was confirmed to be safe by WCSO Major Kelly Redmon. Redmon said Raven was brought along with Fox, but stayed in the car and was unharmed.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
Myriad law enforcement agencies supporting the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department at the scene, including Appalachian State University’s Police, Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Beech Mountain Police, Blowing Rock Police, Boone Police, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hickory Police, Morganton Public Safety, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, West Jefferson Police and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 28, WCSO released a statement regarding the incident.
"On April 28 at 9:44 a.m., the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone because the homeowner and his family did not attend work or respond to telephone calls," according to the statement. "Deputies entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies received gunshot wounds. One deputy was extracted from the location and has been flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. The other deputy remains on the scene. The condition of the deputy on scene remains unknown at this time. The shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home. The shooter periodically fires the weapon in the direction of officers. Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents."
Avery lends aid in incident
Avery County Sheriff's Office provided support on the scene during the incident, assisting Watauga with calls and manpower as needed.
"Our thoughts, our prayers goes out to all the members of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Watauga County law enforcement community as a whole," Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said in a Thursday, April 29, interview. "They had a tragic incident yesterday and when something like that happens, we pull together more than ever. We all work together as a team to do whatever needs to be done."
Avery County Sheriff's Office quickly responded when the initial call went out regarding the incident, as he and several officers traveled to the scene to assist in covering calls and doing whatever they needed to do to help WCSO.
"We helped in whatever way we could, whether it was answering calls or answering the phones and trying to help their officers who were under a tremendous amount of pressure and stress as the incident unfolded," Frye added. "We had our SRT (Special Response Team, whom Frye explained are specially trained and equipped to handle high-risk incidents such as high-risk warrant service, hostage situations, and house entries for search warrants) come out that afternoon at around 1:30 or 2 p.m. A lot of them were on the scene throughout the night to help provide scene security, because it was such a crime scene that the SBI could not finish processing it last night, so we had to secure the scene so they could finish up and do whatever they needed to do today. Several of the SRT members from Avery Sheriff's Office and local police departments that are members of our SRT, they stayed all night long and got off at about 5 or 6 a.m. this morning."
Avery County also has recently dealt with a pair of shooting incidents within the past month, and Frye noted that those and other experiences are valuable in providing education and guidance when high-risk situations arise in his own county and other locations.
"All the joint experiences that we have, we work together in the High Country like one big family, so when we had our calls, I had sheriffs from all over Western North Carolina reach out to see if they could help cover calls for us, so we're always there to help and assist each other when that comes about," Frye noted.
According to Frye, his office was informed of Barnes as a potential threat the previous weekend, and that his office was on alert and seeking his potential whereabouts in Avery County in the days leading up to Wednesday's incident.
"He was making statements Sunday and Monday that were substantial enough that law enforcement in Watauga County put out a bulletin for us to be on the lookout for him because they thought he might be in Avery County," Frye said. "We were looking for him on Sunday and Monday in Banner Elk and the Gwaltney Road area."
Frye also addressed the role that mental health potentially played in both this week's Watauga County incident and recent incidents in Avery County, and of how this latest occurrence again sheds light on the need for significantly addressing the issue.
"I believe the greater story in the long-term of this tragedy will be the mental health issue. This person had been experiencing mental health problems for a while, and our mental health system is completely broken to the point that a huge majority of our violent incidents are because of mental health issues. Both the incidents we had in Avery County a few weeks back and the recent incident in Watauga County are a failure of our system to take care of the people who have mental illness, and do something to ensure not just their safety, but the safety of the citizens in our counties," Frye said. "It seems like as a society we've said we're going to let mentally ill people lay under bridges and in subway stations and be homeless, and not realize that it's not just hurting them but is also a danger to society because they invariably get worse as they have no medication and no treatment. It's just a dangerous situation that needs to be corrected, and we need to have people who are working on it. The number one issue in our nation right now is the mental health issue."
Frye expressed that that his office is on ready to continue assisting WCSO in whatever capacity they are able to do so.
"We're a small agency, so the amount of people we can send over at any given time is relatively small compared to other agencies, but us and many, many other agencies, local police departments, many other sheriff's offices, are continuing to cover shifts for Watauga County probably until after they have the funeral services for their officers," Frye said. "We're standing at the ready and offering assistance each and every day as a law enforcement community, giving his (WCSO Sheriff Hagaman's) people the time they need to mourn, to grieve and to try to wrap their heads around this tragedy that they're suffering."
Fox was hired as a part-time deputy at the Ashe County Sheriff's office on July 10, 2017, at the age of 21. He was promoted to full-time on Sept. 1, 2017, and "left in good standing" to go to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 30, 2019, according to Ashe County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Brian Blanco.
In Ashe County, Sheriff Phil Howell stated that while Fox worked as a deputy for the Ashe County Sheriff's Office for a little more than two years, he "will forever be a part of us."
Even before the tragic events of yesterday we always counted Logan as family," Howell said. "There's a sticker he left on his old desk here with the name of his K-9 partner Raven and, just like Logan's memory, you can rest assured it's not going anywhere. Our deputies will make certain of that."
Howell added that it's impossible to estimate how many people Logan had helped while he was worked in Ashe County.
"The guy worked from the moment he checked into service until the moment he checked off-duty," Howell said. "That's just who Logan was, you couldn't slow him down. If he was on-duty our guys never really had to call for backup; they just always knew Logan was on his way."
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.
