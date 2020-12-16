RALEIGH — With a modified Stay at Home Order going into effect Friday, Dec. 11, at 10 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services noted the rising COVID-19 case numbers in the state.
“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming. We are now seeing the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. said in a statement. “Do not wait until it is you or your loved one sick or alone in the hospital or you are facing the loss of a loved one to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart, and wash your hands often. Act now. Please ask yourself what you can do to help slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”
Cohen noted Executive Order 181, the modified Stay at Home Order.
“This order requires people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.,” Cohen said. “Businesses including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.”
For more information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
