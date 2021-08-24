AVERY — After a series of delays, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Avery High School returned to classes for the 2021-22 school year. While the start date for AHS was originally pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 18, by the Avery County Board of Education due to concerns about the renovation delays, the intense storms and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred canceled classes for all Avery County students for another day, finally allowing the school to open for students on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Ready for the new school year, Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said that he is glad to have everybody back in class, and hopefully on a regular schedule. According to Brigman, the first days at AHS were somewhat similar to the moving-in experience, involving the moving of materials and preparation of rooms for instruction and learning.
“The first days went smoothly, staff and administrative teams did a good job getting the kids situated, unpacking boxes and getting settled into our beautiful new building,” Brigman said. Although the students and faculty are settling into the building, Brigman said that there are still many things left to do in order to complete the renovations.
Finishing touches on the new addition, such as installing windows and touching up paint on the walls, will be completed in the coming months. Outside this area, Brigman said that the 100 and 200 pods have been successfully demolished, and that teams are working to clean up the debris to make way for a parking lot and green area.
The goal, Brigman said, is for everything to be completed by Christmas. In the meantime, he said everyone is appreciative to have class space available to the kids in the new complex and to be together for a new school year.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
