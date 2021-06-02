BANNER ELK — The Town of Banner Elk hosted the first Art on the Greene event of 2021 on Memorial Day weekend.
Visitors were invited to shop the many fine regional and national artists, enjoy good food and experience the welcoming town of Banner Elk.
The Art on the Greene events are held on the green space outside of the Historic Banner Elk School. The shows are known for the high quality of artists and variety of medias, including wood, glass, fiber, clay, jewelry, photography, painting, leather, mixed media and metal.
Three additional Art on the Greene shows will take place, the next event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of Independence Day weekend (July 3 and 4), and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8, as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4 and 5).
For more information about Art on the Greene, click to www.townofbannerelk.org/artonthegreene, or send an email to beshows@townofbannerelk.org.
