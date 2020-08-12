HIGH COUNTRY — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is accepting sealed bids to purchase the Henson farmhouse and barn, located at 134 Deerfield Road in Boone, the company announced on Aug. 10. This sealed bid auction is only for the house and barn structures and does not include the land where they exist.
Sealed bids should be submitted in-person to Rob Hudspeth, senior vice president for system advancement for ARHS, at 337 Deerfield Road in Boone. Sealed bids are due at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, and will be publicly opened and read aloud at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation office.
The winning bidder shall make payment in full, in-person to ARHS on bid opening day on Aug. 21. No partial payments will be accepted. If full payment is not received on bid opening day, the bid will be awarded to the second highest bidder.
Sale of the Henson farmhouse and barn will be final and as-is. The Henson farmhouse and barn and all of their contents must be removed from the property within four weeks, by Sept. 18.
Any part, pieces or contents of the farmhouse and barn left on the property after the Sept. 18 deadline will be forfeited by the winning bidder.
All interested parties should contact Rob Hudspeth at rhudspeth@apprhs.org or (828) 268-9052 with questions or to view the property prior to bidding.
