CALDWELL COUNTY — Dr. Thomas Kaye, 63, who worked as a family physician at the Baker Center for Primary Care and part of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, in Caldwell County.
Kaye was born on July 27, 1957, in Dade County, Fla., to the late Edwin James and Marilyn Marie Boshoven Kaye. He practiced as a family physician for more than 30 years and was known for his devotion to his patients and community.
Kaye began practicing at the Baker Center for Primary Care in July of 2020 and brought with him more than 25 years of medical experience. Previously, Kaye earned his medical degree from Michigan State University and spent 11 years serving in the U.S. Navy, where he practiced and trained in all facets of patient care for both civilians and enlisted personnel.
Kaye was known for spending much of his free time assisting those in need. He provided warmth, compassion and support to his friends, family and patients, while also assisting those suffering from drug addiction. Kaye would also make house calls to elderly patients, as well as his Amish neighbors. Kaye found great excitement in working as the team physician for the Oakridge High School Football Team and had fond memories of his time with the coaches, players and members of the community.
Throughout his life, Kaye also acquired experience through Resident Teaching Programs, in which he learned the importance of keeping the fundamentals of practicing medicine intact while training new associates. Kaye was known by colleagues to possess a passion for all aspects of family medicine and enjoyed collaborative patient care ranging from infants to seniors. Upon the time of his death, Dr. Danielle Mahaffey, Chief Physician Executive for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, released the following statement concerning the life of Dr. Kaye.
“It is with great sadness that I share with you an incredible loss to our ARHS family. Dr. Thomas Kaye, of the Baker Center for Primary Care, passed away unexpectedly this morning (Jan. 17),” Mahaffey’s statement stated. “Patients, team members and friends were all touched by Dr. Kaye’s professionalism, compassion and kindness. His knowledge of rural health and expertise in primary care medicine had an extraordinary impact during his short tenure with ARHS. One patient said of him, ‘Dr. Kaye may be the most knowledgeable doctor I have ever known. He is very compassionate and tries to do what is best for his patients.’ We have reached out to his family to offer our support and assistance as they cope with his passing. Dr. Kaye was an exceptional physician and will be missed and remembered.”
Dr. Kaye is survived by his wife of eight years, Kyle Ferski Kaye, as well as the couple’s three children. According to ARHS, the couple enjoyed their spare time by enjoying the pleasures of mountain life, such as hiking, running, skiing and motorcycling. On spare occasions the couple would venture out and go horseback riding. Kaye was a die-hard college sports fan and enjoyed winter nights watching the Michigan State University Spartans compete in basketball.
