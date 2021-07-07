WEST JEFFERSON – SkyLine Membership Corporations is awarding $25,000 this year in renewable college scholarships to 10 area high school graduates through the Frank James-SkyLine Scholarship program.
In memory of the cooperative’s longtime director and former SkyLine President Frank James, this scholarship is presented each year to benefit the children of SkyLine/SkyBest customers who reside in its five-county service area. The scholarships are renewable for up to two years for students pursuing a community/technical college degree or vocational program and are renewable for up to four years for students pursuing a four-year college degree.
Alleghany County recipients are Austin Douglas, son of Derick and Angie Douglas of Piney Creek, who will attend the N.C. State University to study zoology; Ally Hanson, daughter of Brandon Hanson of Sparta and Tara Hanson of Piney Creek, who will attend East Tennessee State University to study pre-pharmacy; and Chloe Pruitt, daughter of William and Nicole Pruitt, who will study nursing through the RIBN Program, a dual-enrollment program through Wilkes Community College and Lenoir Rhyne University;
Ashe County recipients are Savannah Wilcox, daughter of David and Katina Wilcox of Crumpler, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study chemistry; Alexis Blevins, daughter of Billy and April Blevins of Lansing, who will attend Caldwell Community College to study physical therapy with plans to continue her studies toward a post-graduate degree in this field of study; and Trenton Blevins, son of Billy and April Blevins of Lansing, who will attend Wilkes Community College and later pursue a degree in engineering at a four-year university.
Avery County’s recipients are Silas Barinowski, son of Boe and Laurie Barinowski of Banner Elk, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Mary Johnson, daughter of Mark and Audrey Johnson of Banner Elk, who will attend Lees-McRae College and study nursing or criminal justice.
Watauga County’s recipient is Laiken Combs, daughter of Kevin and Jessica Combs of Vilas, who will study nursing at Appalachian State University.
Johnson County’s recipient is Cindy Jones, daughter of Kevin and Judy Cretsinger of Shady Valley, who will study pre-physical therapy at Northeast State Community College.
Since the scholarship program was established in 1987, more than a half million dollars in scholarships have been awarded.
About SkyLine
SkyLine Membership Corporation has a storied history of bringing advanced telecommunications services to northwest North Carolina and east Tennessee since its formation as a member-owned telephone cooperative 70 years ago. Recognized for its Gig-capable fiber network as one of the largest and most progressive rural telcos in the U.S., SkyLine and its wholly-owned subsidiary, SkyBest Communications, deliver advanced communications and technology solutions over an expanding network in northwest N.C., east/middle Tenn., and upstate S.C. The companies specifically provide symmetrical Gig broadband and bundled services (voice, internet, digital TV), business communications, network and hosting solutions, business phone systems, monitored security and surveillance services.
SkyLine and SkyBest are pursuing ways to extend the delivery of fiber technology to underserved areas, engaging collaboratively to advance the telework economy and contributing meaningfully to communities across their service footprint.
