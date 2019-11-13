NEWLAND — The annual Veterans Breakfast at Avery County Senior Center followed by a program to honor veterans at Avery County High School is a long tradition of recognition. This year’s program landed on Friday, Nov. 8.
Starting with the Senior Center breakfast, a number of songs were sung, as each military branch was recognized and appreciated. Additionally was the annual tradition of the reading of Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag.”
The Cash poem was a favorite of former County Manager Robert Wiseman, who passed away last year. His son read the poem at last year’s program, and this year County Manager Phillip Barrier read the piece.
The speaker for the event was Zebulon White, who spoke about a number of statistics on U.S. service members, including the number that have died in combat over the course of the nation’s history and the relatively few service members today when compared to a major war like World War II with a draft.
After the program, attendees were invited to the program at the high school. The program was held in the school’s gym with the student body attending and chairs set up in front of a stage for the veterans, who were escorted to the seating area to a performance of “Gods of Our Fathers” by the school’s band.
The pledge of allegiance was recited by everyone in attendance, followed by a moment of silence. The chorus was on hand for a performance of “My America” and the service flags were posted to “March of the Armed Forces,” which was also performed by the band.
Student Matthew Reep delivered a speech titled “Voice of Democracy,” about the freedoms service members defend, including the crucial freedoms outlined in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The keynote speaker, First Sgt. Christopher Coyle, spoke about service to others and how everyone serves others, whether in the government, military, in a house of faith and so on.
“You are all providing service to others,” Coyle said.
Coyle described the country as great and that, while everyone may not always agree or see things the same way, he has been places where most of the people in the auditorium would not be allowed or able to attend school.
“We have a great country,” Coyle said.
The program was preceded by a living history presentation in the school’s cafeteria.
