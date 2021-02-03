A number of area schools have announced students who have excelled in the classroom over the Fall 2020 semester, including Appalachian State University, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Wilkes Community College and East Tennessee State University.
Appalachian State University
BOONE — Appalachian State University announced its Dean's List and Chancellor's List recognitions for the 2020 fall semester.
Dean's List Eligibility: An undergraduate student who carries 12-14 hours of coursework on which grade points are computed and who attains a grade point average of 3.45 or better for the current semester. An undergraduate student who carries 15 hours of coursework and who attains a grade point average of 3.25 or better for the current semester.
Dean's List honorees from Avery County include the following: Handley Graham Aldridge, Christopher Compagnone, Grayson Taylor Dodson, Antonina Garcia Galicia, Sophia Hope Henley, Emma Jane Sheets, Chloe Elizabeth Witt Smith, Austin J. Stevens, Dominic Joseph Stocco, Hailey Alexandra Vance, Emma Faith Ward, Sarah Brianna Weatherman, Robert Ray Willis, and Alex Christopher Wotell.
Chancellor's List Eligibility: Awarded to full-time students (an undergraduate student who carries 12 hours or more of coursework on which grade points are computed) who receive a grade-point average of 3.85 or higher for the current semester. Only courses earning credit toward graduation are used to determine eligibility.
Chancellor's List recipients include Aurora Dawn Davis, Trinity Celestine Forbes, Dylan Lee Freeman, Camryn Layne Greene, Carley Lynn Greene, Josue Guzman, Kerri Elisabeth Honeycutt, Matthew Joseph Knowles, Lauren Elizabeth Matherly, Madison Faith Puckett, Matthew Ethan Reep, Emily Lauren Taylor, and Aaron Blake Williams.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute
HUDSON – Community College and Technical Institute, which has campuses in Hudson, N.C. and Boone, has released its President’s, Dean’s and Honors lists for the Fall 2020 semester.
For inclusion in the President’s List, a student must be full‐time and have a grade point average of 4.0. For the Dean’s List, a student must be full‐time and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Part‐time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher qualify for the Honors List.
Avery County students qualifying for the President's List include Kaleigh Grace Cooke, Colin Trent Fields, Yaritza Galvez Mejia, Laiken Elizabeth Johnson, Lauren L. Johnson, Julia Lagrone, Autumn Jo Ockerman, Nuvis Marlenis Sanchez, Alyssa Bay Smart, Christopher David Suiter, Arwen D. Taylor, and Lillian McCall Williams.
Avery students qualifying for the Dean's List include Francisco Javier Alcaraz and Julie Anne Green.
Avery students qualifying for the Honor's List include Lyndsie Marie Aldridge, Shannon Morgan Barnett, Dalton Ray Carswell, Tommie Hemingway Freundlich, Grace Michelle McClure, Alison Haley McKone and Lucia Ruiz, while Mitchell County's Miranda Marie Vance was also an Honor's List recipient.
Wilkes Community College
Avery County students qualifying for the fall 2020 semester President’s List from Wilkes Community College included David Ross Lukan and Tyler D. Moore, while Ariel Lee Horney was named to the WCC Dean’s List.
East Tennessee State University
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for fall 2020.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.
ETSU Dean's List recipients from Roan Mountain include Lakin F. Ashley, Emrie P. Boone, Brayden R. Christman, Kegan L. Fields, Carson P. Fitzgerald, Abbey N. Gouge, Hayden S. Houston, Dillon W. Johnson, Noah C. Johnson, Elizabeth M. Marlowe, Victoria F. Perkins, Vanessa B. Phillips, Emma J. Roberts, Cameron P. Schaffner, Kaylee C. Street, Mariah E. Thorne, Matthew M. Tipton, and Trinity M. Vines.
Avery County residents named to the ETSU Dean's List include Kaitlin A. Arbogast; Heyden B. Walker; Andrew T. Waycaster; Maha Naveed.
Dean's List honorees from Spruce Pine include Caroline M. Atkins; James D. Biddix; Taylor M. Cook; Emma R. Duncan; Dylan T. Forbes; McKenzie B. Franklin; Dylan R. Ledford; Michaela S. Slagle; Zebulon P. Virnelson; Cadee J. Warren and Rebecca M. Wise.
