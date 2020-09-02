BEECH MOUNTAIN — Area leadership convened on the side of the newly paved Buckeye Creek Road on Thursday, Aug. 27, for a brief ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.
The hour-long ceremony was the culmination of a project that was originally approved in March and finished in June in order to connect the Town of Beech Mountain to U.S. 321, thus opening up the town to areas like Watauga Lake and providing expanded access to emergency vehicles.
The paving of the two-mile stretch of road has been a part of the town’s long-term comprehensive plan for more than 10 years. In the spring, the town council unanimously approved a bid in the amount 0f $685,000 to complete the project, which was funded entirely by the town.
“This is a huge step for Beech Mountain and has opened up many areas to easier access,” Beech Mountain Mayor Barry Kauffman said. “Our residents and visitors now have a quicker way to travel to communities on the other side of the mountain, including Watauga Lake, Elizabethton and Mountain City, Tenn., as well as Boone.”
Additionally, the paved path will provide another access point for motorists or emergency vehicles to leave or enter the mountain in an emergency situation.
“Buckeye Creek Road now provides our residents and safety personnel a second paved route to enter or exit the mountain in the case of an emergency,” Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Town Manager Bob Pudney said. “A couple of years ago, we had to have water rescue support from our Tennessee neighbors, and we realized then that it was really critical to get our access road paved from that side of the town.”
Many drivers, motorists and cyclists have enjoyed the scenic drive on Buckeye Creek Road for years, and its paving is sure to make an evening drive that much more enjoyable, according to Kate Gavenus, director of the Beech Mountain Tourist Development Authority. Moreover, a regional driving trail is in development and is expected to be ready for off-the-beaten-path adventures in May 2021.
“Paving the two-mile stretch of gravel on Buckeye Creek Road has linked the Town of Beech Mountain to Highway 321,” Gavenus said. “We have created a new corridor for travelers to expand lodging, shopping and recreational activities in the North Carolina High Country and eastern Tennessee. We look forward to working together as a region.”
For more information on area offerings, visit the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at 403-A Beech Mountain Pkwy or call (828) 387-9283.
