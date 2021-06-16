MONTEZUMA — Multiple departments responded to an early evening fire on Monday, June 14, in the heart of the Montezuma community.
Agencies including Avery County Emergency Management, Crossnore, Linville and Newland Volunteer fire departments swiftly responded to a call on 313 Old US Hwy. 181, thanks in part to the timing of the incident.
“It was a meeting night for Newland and Crossnore’s departments, so they had a really good response. Most of them were actually still at their stations at the time of the call,” Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said. “They got a good stop on the fire and not a lot of damage was sustained to the building.”
Departments responded to the fire at approximately 8:10 p.m. and had the blaze under control in a matter of minutes, according to Buchanan. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire, but Buchanan noted that it was currently being rented.
Buchanan could not go into greater detail regarding the incident as of press time due to the cause of the fire being under investigation.
“When I got in there, I saw some things that were suspicious. Once I did so, I backed out and called the detective (with Avery County Sheriff’s Office), and they in turn notified (North Carolina) SBI, and it is under investigation.” Buchanan added.
