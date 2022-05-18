HIGH COUNTRY — The Multiple Listing Service (MLS) reports that in April there were 199 homes sold worth a combined total of more than $100 million. This is an 8.7 percent decrease in sales volume compared to last year when 273 homes sold for $109 million.
The median sold price for the month of April of this year was $422,010, a 32 percent increase versus April 2021 ($320,000). Sellers received an average of 99% of the list price this April.
The four-county region — comprised specifically of Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties — recorded 172 homes sold last month worth a combined total of more than $91 million. This is a 15-percent decrease in sales volume compared to last year when 247 homes sold for more than $107 million. The median sold price for the month of April of this year was $449,500, a 38 percent increase versus April of 2021 which was recorded at $325,000. Sellers of High Country properties received an average of 100% of the list price this April.
A recently released report by economic data manager and analyst Sabrina Speianu from Realtor.com® explains how housing data looks from the national stage. The report states “housing remains expensive and fast-paced with the [national] median asking price at a new high while time-on-the-market is at a new low. The April national median listing price for active listings was $425,000, up 14.2% compared to last year and up 32.4% compared to April 2020."
