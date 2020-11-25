NEWLAND — WAMY Community Action is helping High Country residents stay warm this winter through its housing and weatherization program, an effort meant to not only drive down utility costs for low income families but to also help support adequate housing across the four counties of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey.
Each year, WAMY completes weatherization projects for 23 to 24 houses each year, with three to four of those projects typically being completed in Avery County. Considering that average winter temperatures in the county hovers around 32 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the program certainly has added local significance.
WAMY Executive Director Melissa Soto says that the organization is always looking for projects to complete and families to help, especially in the Avery and Mitchell county areas.
“We’re always looking for other grants and donations so that we’re able to equitably serve people in that area, because honestly I think the need is greater in Avery and Mitchell than it is in some of our other counties,” Soto said.
In September, the Avery County Board of Commissioners approved a subcontract with WAMY through a neighborhood revitalization program grant in the amount of $5,000 for the organization to complete emergency repairs. So far, WAMY has completed repairs on three homes and has seven projects left to finish. Repair projects are usually completed on a smaller scale, and the homes have to be occupied by the owner.
“We can help with accommodations,” Soto said. “If they need ramps, shower bars and those kind of things. We even have a small pot of money that is there to do indoor air quality work. So if they have COPD or asthma, we can actually pull up carpeting and put down hard flooring to get the allergens out of the homes. We can get the home professionally cleaned, do pest control, replace appliances, refrigerators, water heaters and those kind of things. There’s some really amazing things we’re able to do with that grant.”
Other repairs include electrical work, replacing broken window and fixing holes in the floor. WAMY’s housing services also include larger scale projects that allow the organization and the contractors it works with to replace roofs with metal roofing as well as porches and other projects. WAMY is also always looking for contractors to work with.
“We would love to find some contractors out in our more western counties,” Soto said.
WAMY’s repair and rehabilitation program is only available for renters, and structures must be site-built homes or mobile homes built on a permanent foundation. Weatherization work is available for both homeowners and renters with landlord permission. Families typically save 30 to 35 percent on heating and cooling costs after receiving weatherization.
Eligibility for WAMY’s housing services is based on family income, with qualifying applicants being below 200 percent of the federal poverty level based on the number of residents or dependents in a given household.
“Most of the people who apply for our housing programs are the elderly or disabled, people who are on Social Security or a fixed income. They almost always qualify,” Soto said.
Additionally, WAMY is providing assistance to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with money allocated through the CARES Act. The organization is focusing on helping families and individuals facing eviction, repossession and utility cutoffs.
“You would think that working where I do, I would know how bad things have gotten financially for folks. I really was shocked. I think it’s worse than what happened in 2008. It happened so fast for people. We are helping one fellow keep his car, because that’s where he’s living. That’s how bad it has gotten,” Soto said.
For anyone who knows of a family who could use weatherization or repair services, WAMY Community Action can be contacted by (828) 264-2421 and families can apply for projects by clicking to wamycommunityaction.org/housing-services.
