LINVILLE — A new era of behavioral health care is under way in the High Country. On October 1, Cannon Memorial Hospital is set to welcome patients to its new behavioral health hospital, known as Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital, as it seeks to emerge as a leader in the frontier of mental health services in the region and beyond.
The state-of-the-art facility expands the hospital’s behavioral health bed capacity from 10 to 27 beds, an increase that will facilitate the hiring of approximately 50 to 60 new jobs across all levels of medical and psychiatric experience. This mass expansion, Director of Behavioral Health Services Stephanie Greer says, will produce the largest number of jobs created in the county in the last several decades.
“It’s all layers of education,” Greer said. “Our recruitment starts at GED level and goes all the way through to physicians. This is an economic growth opportunity for our community, but it is also a significant boost to health care in our region as well. To be in such a rural area, even in its current state, and have the quality of inpatient behavioral health services that we have is pretty unheard of.”
The way Greer relays the impact that the new hospital will have on the community conveys her excitement over the possibilities the new treatment center holds not just for the region economically, or even for the multitude of professionals whose own lives will be positively impacted, but more importantly for the patients who will be receiving treatment at the new facility.
As Greer explains, the way that those with mental illnesses have gone about receiving treatment has been less than ideal. When patients typically begin treatment, their first experience (or repeated experience) at the hospital tends to begin in the emergency department, where they can wait for an extended period for an inpatient psychiatric bed to become available.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services data, patients tend to wait up to six days on average for a bed to become available, and it is this exact issue that Appalachian Regional Healthcare System is looking to rectify.
“We’re proud of the fact that our organization is supportive of creating that high quality experience. We could do it the old-school way and still require people to go through the emergency departments, but it’s not the right thing for the patient, it’s not the right thing for the emergency departments and it’s not the right thing for our resources,” Greer explained. “Most importantly, we get feedback all the time from people that say that if they didn’t have to do that, they would have accessed care sooner, because they don’t want to go to an emergency department and have to tell somebody that they’re super depressed or suicidal.”
CMH is no stranger to crowded emergency departments, which are endemic across the state. However, unlike larger hospitals, CMH is at an advantage considering that much of the surrounding area is considered a resort destination, giving patients a level of privacy not experienced in larger cities. The hospital’s advantageous location, Greer says, will help make it a regional destination for care, while continuing to serve patients locally.
“Historically, if patients can’t get admitted into our existing 10-bed unit, they have to go to a minimum of 40 miles away. That has a negative impact on discharge planning, family involvement, support, follow-up and communication between providers. It makes that positive outcome expectation became a lot more difficult,” Greer said. “Three years ago, the data indicated that the state of North Carolina was short, based on population, diagnosis per capita and all that kind of thing, by about 4,000 beds. Since that time, through the Dorothea Dix grant, which is the same grant (that provided funds for the new hospital), they’ve created about 150 more beds across the state.”
They layout of the facility is designed to ensure that patients receive care when they need it, whether it be through inpatient or outpatient services. With the new hospital nearing completion, Cannon Memorial Hospital will essentially function as two seperate hospitals within the same facility, with one side focusing on behavioral health and the other focusing on medical care.
“Once this hospital opens, and we want the community to recognize this very clearly, Appalachian Regional Behavioral Health Hospital is not taking the place of Cannon Memorial Hospital. We will have the behavioral health hospital, and we will have Cannon Memorial Hospital that continues to offer the same services as before,” Carmen Lacey, President of Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital, said.
The separation of the two hospitals within the same building becomes apparent when one sets foot within the facility, since they each have their own entrance. These changes are aspects that Greer and Lacey will be working to make the community familiar with over the months as the new hospital prepares to open. By the end of July, staff will begin giving tours to community members, media members and seasoned medical professionals, as well as students looking to enter the medical field.
“Hopefully we can steer some students into a behavioral health career and direction,” Lacey said.
Throughout the renovation and construction process of the new hospital, safety, security and patient dignity were at the forefront of the design process. The new hospital is separated into three distinct spaces: the admitting services space, the residential space (where patients sleep) and the treatment programming area, where the bulk of care and services will be provided.
The design of the new hospital is meant to offer patients a one-of-a-kind of experience the minute they enter the new facility. Unlike the situation in emergency departments in hospitals across the state, ARBHH is designed to assess patient health the minute they walk in. Patients will be greeted by health staff in the processing area, where they will be assessed and health staff will determine whether or not the patient will be admitted, or whether they will be provided inpatient or outpatient services.
“We will have the ability to process five admissions at a time. Our goal is to mitigate and minimize any wait. In (the admitting services area) we’ll be doing nursing assessments, history and physicals. If it’s a self-presentation, we’ll be doing a clinical assessment to determine if they meet admission criteria or if they just need outpatient follow-up,” Greer said.
The average length of stay for patients will be for less than seven days. The 27 behavioral health beds will operate as rest areas for patients in rooms that are distinctively designed with their health in mind. Amenities in the rooms and across the hospital are ligature resistant, and the color blue, which provides a subconscious calming effect, is featured throughout the building. Outside of the individual rooms, ample space is provided in the treatment programming area, where group settings will be a common feature of patient care.
“Our treatment philosophy is such that we recognize that our group programming and the skills that we teach patients are just as important, if not more so, than medication and rest. Our adult patients will follow an adult schedule: wake up is at 6:30 a.m. every day, they will do ADLs (activities of daily living), have breakfast and the bedroom doors will be locked until the end of the workday, which will be about 8:30 at night. When we have someone for a restricted amount of time, we want to make sure that it’s as meaningful and as valuable as possible,” Greer said.
Visitation time for families has also been at the forefront of the construction phase. While visitors will not be able to go into the treatment area themselves, viewing rooms have been designed so that families will be able to see their loved ones as they receive treatment.
The treatment space features meditation rooms, buffet-style dining and virtual care options within. Additionally, the staff-to-patient ratio will be one-to-seven, court proceedings will be required once a week if a patient has been involuntarily committed and seperate rooms in the admitting area are provided for law enforcement officers if a patient requires a police escort.
“We very much want to make sure that it is a treatment experience where they feel a tremendous amount of dignity and support,” Greer said.
During their treatment, each patient will be given an individualized, daily schedule based on their needs. The patient even receives a “workbook,” referred to as New Directions, which is used as a guide throughout the course of their stay to facilitate their care and can also be used in follow-up appointments once they’re released. Group treatment sessions will also be a focal point of care, which will follow the Wellness Management and Recovery model.
Focuses in other parts of the treatment area, known as the “treatment mall,” will feature psychotherapy sessions and didactic education, such as pharmacy education, nutritional services, medication, diagnostics and relapse prevention. This treatment program that the behavioral health staff has developed has been recognized by the hospital’s accrediting agency as a “best practice” in health care.
“The treatment mall and the treatment that we provide in here is really the bread and butter of what we do. It’s how we change lives. If medications were the only answer, there would be no need for psychiatric hospitals at all, because you tell somebody they need this medication, they take it, life is good forever, but we all know that’s not how it works. Just like with every other diagnostic group, we have to teach people why it’s important, and the how. If you’re homeless, how are you going to develop a meaningful relapse prevention program, because you don’t have the same structure in place that other patients would. Or what are you going to do with your family dynamics and your family support to change so that you can master these healthy living concepts?” Greer said.
While Greer and Lacey wait for the construction crews to hammer the last nail and move the last piece of furniture, they recognize that the end of the renovation process marks the beginning of when the real work will begin, much of which will focus and revolve around educating the community on mental health and doing away with some of the its associated stigmas.
“One thing I have heard in the community is, ‘Why do we want to draw those mentally ill people to our community?’ Well, they’re already here. We’re dealing with them every day, and we’re giving people an option for that care in the their community,” Lacey said.
“One in four adults suffers from a diagnosis of a mental illness every year,” Greer added. “(People) struggle in various ways, whether they meet the specific need for behavioral health care or whether it’s outpatient or inpatient. These are our teachers and our preachers, lawyers and our friends and family members. But because of the stigma that is associated with it, people don’t talk about it a lot.”
Normalizing the discussion and communication of the struggles that everyone faces throughout their lives is also a focus of the staff at the new hospital. As Greer points out, mental health issues are common and often pervasive, although these issues are not often seen in the same light as other health concerns such as obesity, diabetes or asthma, among others.
“Every family, either directly or indirectly, is going to be impacted by a mental health issue, without fail,” Greer said. “We can get to the point as a community where we can talk about struggling with anxiety in the same way that we talk about (other health concerns like) diabetes and working on your diet. We do that with every other health condition, but mental health is the same way. You have to take care of the whole person.”
Another common misconception about mental health that ARBHH staff are working to dispel is the belief that all mental health issues are due to preconditions of one’s own genetic or psychological makeup. While some conditions like schizophrenia run in families, and roughly one percent of people develop it in their lifetimes, many mental health issues are caused by external factors in one’s own life, such as tragic events, financial problems, divorce, serious medical conditions or the death of a loved one, among myriad other factors.
“A lot of times, reactions to things are normal reactions to abnormal situations. We recently had a middle-aged woman who had no history of mental health in her or her family, but her husband had died, her child had died, her other child was hooked on drugs and she lost her job. Name something horrible, and it had happened to her. It was just too much,” Greer said. “Whether that abnormal series of events is actual life events or it’s a chemical imbalance that happens, you still have to help people through that life change and normalize it for them, for you and for the family.”
Greer also emphasizes that because of varying factors, ARBHH will only be able to serve patients between 18 and 64 years of age, meaning that care is focused primarily on the adult population, as laid out by the hospital’s admission criteria. Other factors for this include the many rules and criteria stipulated by Medicare laws that govern the care of those 65 and older, as well as the specialized care needed among geriatrics, since health problems tend to increase with age. Moreover, the hospital wants to avoid having a child or a frail, older woman around a young, well-bodied individual who is dealing with schizophrenia or other severe mental illness in the same environment.
Meanwhile, the hospital is currently recruiting position staff, and will begin recruiting nurse practitioners, physicians assistants and masters-level clinical staff in the next month. Administrative positions like utilization review and finance are also currently open. The hospital even recently hired a psychiatrist to serve at the new hospital, the first among many upcoming hires that will bring professionals both regionally and locally to the new hospital to heal and rejuvenate the health and lives of those struggling with mental illness.
“We are open to all types of people. It doesn’t matter what their background is, what their gender preference is or anything like that. We’ll help and do help anybody,” Greer said. “The more we can normalize and be comfortable sharing experiences, good and bad, the more we can transform our community.”
