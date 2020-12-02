AVERY COUNTY — A new series on YouTube is showcasing the great outdoors in Avery County through its culture of hunting and sportsmanship. The new show, entitled “Appalachian Holler Hunters,” is the brainchild of Christian Gardner and features local hunters, including Matthew McKinney, Shane Poore, Mitch Hoilman and others.
While the show captures a homey feel similar to the early episodes of “Duck Dynasty,” “Appalachian Holler Hunters” is out in the bush claiming much more than fowl. Three full-length episodes have aired on the group’s YouTube channel to date, with first two episodes featuring hunts on large deer, while the most recent episode highlights a full-on bear hunt.
Unlike other hunting shows, “Appalachian Holler Hunters” showcases hunts in the beautiful scenery of the Appalachian mountains, along with much of the game that calls the backyards of Avery County residents home. The show’s founder and producer Gardner says that the show’s uniqueness centers around its pristine location.
“The show is based on the fact that we are in the Appalachian mountains. Hunting here is different than anywhere else in the world, no matter what anybody says. We don’t have big deer ranches to hunt on. You have to go the old-fashioned way,” Gardner said.
A native of Avery County, Gardner gained much of his cinematography experience by working as a photographer for NASCAR. While working for the racing giant, he picked up expertise in marketing along the way. His idea for the series began a little more than a year ago and he had the opportunity to pitch the idea to Mike Waddell, the founder of the Outdoor Channel’s “Bone Hunter,” while attending the Dixie Deer Classic in Raleigh.
Waddell, who also owns Bone Collector apparel, decided to sponsor the show, which then allowed for other sponsors, such as RealTree Outdoors and Vortex Optics, to jump onboard.
“To start out with a sponsorship like that is nearly unheard of,” Gardner said.
After the NASCAR season was affected due to COVID-19, Gardner pursued his chance to concentrate on producing the show and is currently in the process of moving back to Avery County. He says that making the choice of relocating from Mooresville back to his hometown was an easy decision.
“It was really an easy choice to run the show out of (Avery County), because I know everybody here. It’s more like family. People that are on the show, we’ve known each other all of our lives,” Gardner said. “We all have a hillbilly, mountain accent, which also draws in a couple of people because it’s just unique, you know.”
Most episodes of the series opens with scenes of Elk Park and Newland before going on to feature a hunt that one of the members of the cast conducts. In the first episode, viewers are introduced to Shane Poore, who gives a commentary on a bow hunt while the viewer is taken along with him. In the approximately 15-minutes-long episode, the viewer gets a sense of the patience and persistence required to conduct a successful bow hunt on a large buck. When the arrow is finally released from Poore’s bow and the arrow holds true on the large target, Poore’s excitement is palpable.
The most recent episode is a bit more fast-paced, as the hunters embark on a bear hunt with a parade of barking hounds in tow. The amount of coordination required between the hunters is impressive as they locate the hounds once the bear is run up a tree. The hunters almost have a close call when the bear begins to descend toward the dogs and the hunters successfully stop the bear at the last second.
While not yet discussed in an episode, but inherent in Gardner’s passion for the sport, is the important part that hunters play in the conservation of nature and wild game, especially when it comes to the population of deer in the area.
“As crazy as it sounds, there’s barely enough (hunters) available to harvest enough deer to keep the population safe,” Gardner said. “Often they put a lot of (deer tags) out there knowing that not enough people are going to fill those tags, but it is an insane number of deer that need to be harvested to keep the population to a point where it won’t spread disease.”
Diseases like blue tongue have the potential to kill off large populations of deer, and hunters play a vital role in keeping the deer population in check to keeping this disease, as well as lyme disease, from spreading. The bear can also be a nuisance as well, having destroyed people’s cars or get into the trash in residential areas.
“A lot of people think it’s cruel and violent, but hunting is the most humane way to kill an animal,” Gardner said.
To watch the series, click to youtube.com and search “Appalachian Holler Hunters.” The group can also be followed on social media.
