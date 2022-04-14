BANNER ELK — After two years of modified and shortened versions of the tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Appalachian Heritage Week is back in full swing this year. The celebration of Appalachian history, which will take place Monday to Friday, April 18 to 22, will feature performances, exhibits, and speakers for the entire community to enjoy.
“It’s important to know where we come from. As each year and each decade goes by, we sometimes develop stereotypical ideas about what it was like in the old days,” Director of the John B. Stephenson Center for Appalachia Kathy Olson said. “There are a lot of stereotypical ideas of this region, and I think it’s important to take a look at those concepts, some of which are realities, but realize that they aren’t the whole story.”
All events are free and open to students, faculty, and staff as well as the local community unless otherwise stated. Olson hopes that the entire community will come out and participate in this wonderful week of events and learn more about this beautiful region that Lees-McRae calls home.
“I feel like starting conversations and initiating more communication, whether it’s with students, faculty, the community, is very important. If we don’t do things where we can interact with each other we can sort of miss where we are,” Olson said. “I think it’s important to bring the past and present together. You need that heritage to have a greater context of where we are today.”
For the week's full schedule, click to https://www.lmc.edu/academics/stephenson/heritage-week.htm.
