CROSSNORE — Sloop Memorial Hospital has been shut down for 20 years, but the former employees of the defunct Crossnore health care facility still come together to catch up and swap stories.
The fifth annual reunion was held at the Tudor Vance Meeting House on the evening of Sept. 28. The night was a simple gathering of food and friends. Some of the food was catered, some was courtesy of the former employees.
The hospital was shut down as part of a merger that would eventually result in what is the current Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville under the purview of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
“Martha Boone and I just got to thinking one day that we’d like to see everybody again, so we started getting it together,” Brenda Hodges, one of the organizers, said of the original idea of putting together the reunion. “We’ve had a pretty good crowd.”
Hodges said everyone who worked at the hospital were more like family than coworkers.
“After they closed the hospital down it just wasn’t the same,” Hodges added. “So we just wanted to start something where we could get to see each other at least once a year.”
Jerome Jackson said the employees and the patients, who would ask for staff by name, were the most memorable part of the old facility.
“The patients meant a lot to us,” Jackson said.
Many of the Sloop staff moved on to work at the current Cannon facility. Sloop and the old Cannon location in Banner Elk were consolidated into the Linville hospital, which will have opened its doors 20 years ago in December.
A book on the history of AHRS was commissioned and recently published titled “Caring for One Another.” Included in the text is the story of the consolidation of the county’s hospitals. The book is available for free at Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.