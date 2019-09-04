ELK PARK — The annual gospel concert at Jack Hicks Trucking drew a crowd that spilled out of the doors of the trucking company's facility.
Featuring the likes of Resurrection, The Inspirations, The Primitive Quartet and more, the free concert raises funds via donation to benefit Tri-State Baptist Children's Home in Bristol, Tenn.
Last year the free event managed to raise $14,000 for the home in donations, which is currently licensed to host 40 children at a time and receives no public funding.
"It was originally started as an orphanage that began in 1960, it's always been run by faith," Director The Rev. Michael Nixon said. "We don't receive any state, federal, county funds or anything like that. The Lord has supplied."
Nixon described the shows at Jack Hicks, located on Hwy. 19E in Elk Park, as a blessing, and noted that the concert is the largest fundraiser for the children's home every year.
The home has to cover all the normal costs associated with children for a family, including clothes, food, utility bills and so on. The home also runs its own Christian school and has to buy books and supplies for the children.
"Summer is really hard for us," Nixon said. "Because people go on vacations, they spend their money elsewhere. So toward the end of summer we're pretty much struggling and this really tremendously helps us to catch up on bills that we may have."
JHT owner and namesake Jack Hicks said the concert is always the last Saturday in August, and has grown every year. The first show raised $600, a far cry from the more recent figures in the thousands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.