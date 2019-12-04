ROAN MOUNTAIN – Good Samaritan Thrift Store held its annual Thanksgiving Project, distributing to about 135 families in need in the area, including those from Newland and Elk Park.
This year's distribution was in honor of Daius Young, who passed away earlier this year. Young, who was homeschooled, volunteered at the thrift store.
The thrift store's administrator, Kay Hogan, remembers Young for how he ministered to others.
"When Daius was at the store, his smile brightened everyone's day," Young said. "He loved to help the customers by carrying items to their vehicle and they loved having a little conversation with him during the process."
The Good Samaritan Thrift Store is a small ministry, and Hogan wanted to recognize Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, Rev. Dale Stamey, Chris and Diane Bohan, Jeff and Melanie Hicks, Mike and Tera Trice, Caleb and Dana Hogan, Corky and Frieda Hicks, Steve and Marsha Linkous, Tammy Sluder and Patty Hicks.
