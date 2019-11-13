The Avery County Chamber of Commerce has a long-standing tradition of hosting an annual awards dinner to celebrate the achievements of county businesses.
The Nov. 7 event featured speaker was Jonathan Yarbrough, an Asheville-based employment attorney who works for a firm that represents and councils employers.
Yarbrough’s talk focused on ways people in the room, many of whom represent the employer side of the employer-employee relationship, could avoid seeing him again.
Tips ranged from not haphazardly lifting your policies off the internet to making sure to have policies in the first place. When Yarbrough brought up the mentality for not having policies for employees in a company resulting from the company being like a “family,” Yarbrough advised attendees to think about how their own families operate.
Employers in North Carolina have a 10 percent chance each year of being sued in an employment dispute, according to Yarbrough.
Ultimately, Yarbrough advised employers to treat everyone in an organization with mutual respect, noting that a company culture where everyone refers to the organization using the word “we,” including themselves in the mix, is a good sign.
The speech was followed by the award presentations by Jeff Davis and Avery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melynda Pepple.
The following are the award recipients:
Business Person of the Year: John Blackburn
Blackburn recently retired after a long career spent leading Linville Resorts. Blackburn is noted for his involvement in a number of charitable efforts, including Cannon Memorial Hospital and his long business relationship with notable Avery County native Martha Guy, who passed away earlier this year. Blackburn and Guy were involved in a number of charitable causes together as well. Blackburn is the chair of the Board of Trustees for Appalachian State University.
Nonprofit of the Year: High Country Charitable Foundation
This nonprofit has raised several million dollars for nonprofits that benefit people and animals in Avery County since its inception, and this year alone raise $630,000 at its annual fundraising dinner at Elk River Club. All of the funds the nonprofit raises go directly to a long list of charities, including Feeding Avery Families, Avery County Humane Society, Spirit Ride and WAMY Community Action, among many others.
Volunteer of the Year: Talia Freeman
Freeman is the Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort, serves as Adjunct Instructor of Business Administration at Lees-McRae College and volunteers around the county. This year she was a member of the board that organizes the annual Woolly Worm Festival, which directly benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk. Kiwanis’ mission is to benefit children in the county.
Business of the Year: Stonewalls Restaurant
Stonewalls has been a supporter of local causes for some time. The people behind the Banner Elk restaurant have been contributors to charitable causes and co-owner Scott Garland is an Avery County native. Earlier this year the restaurant hosted a 90th birthday bash for notable local volunteer Rachel Deal, which raised a substantial sum for Avery County Humane Society.
Students of the Year
The chamber presented three students from Avery County High school with these awards to recognize their achievements at the school and in the community. The recipients were senior Caroline Laws, junior Noah Rosato and sophomore Josie Naumowich.
