CROSSNORE — The latest Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit raised $4,000 to be split between two local families in need.
The annual benefit at First Baptist Church Crossnore donates all of the proceeds to those in need. This year’s families received donations to help offset medical expenses.
The Benfield family expressed thanks to the sponsors and donations to the silent auctions, the more than a dozen restaurants, businesses and individuals who participated and made donations, with a special thanks to the volunteers that make the benefit a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.