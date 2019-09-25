benfield memorial group

Teresa Benfield posing with Samantha Burleson, Sara, and Ilas Platt, Mark Chelsea, Mason and Roman Bailey. The benefit managed to raise approximately $4,000 for a pair of families in need.

 Photos submitted

CROSSNORE — The latest Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit raised $4,000 to be split between two local families in need.

The annual benefit at First Baptist Church Crossnore donates all of the proceeds to those in need. This year’s families received donations to help offset medical expenses.

The Benfield family expressed thanks to the sponsors and donations to the silent auctions, the more than a dozen restaurants, businesses and individuals who participated and made donations, with a special thanks to the volunteers that make the benefit a success.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.