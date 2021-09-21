AVERY COUNTY — The Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians’ fall lineup will be music to the ears of Avery County residents.
Bobbie Willard, Avery’s 4-H extension agent who helps organize Avery JAM, said that the group will be playing at the Valle Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 16, as well as a Christmas variety show the first week of December.
The group currently has 17 musicians ranging from third grade to freshman in high school. Willard said the majority of the students are in fifth and sixth grade. Musicians in the group are learning to play a variety of instruments, including guitars, fiddles and banjo with the option of other instruments, like the mandolin, for those interested.
The Avery County 4-H helps Avery JAM with additional resources and support, according to Willard. This year, two ninth graders from Avery JAM submitted a video of them playing music which placed third in a state 4-H showcase. Their video will be premiered all over the state of North Carolina during a virtual kickoff event on October 3 for National 4-H Week.
Willard said that Avery JAM is looking to recruit more members this fall.
“Music is so much a part of every person’s life. To the kid that might not have a niche, or be into sports, or other things, drama, but music is something they can always have,” Willard said. Whether playing in a group or on their own, learning to play music is a beautiful talent that kids can learn to have, she said.
Avery JAM meets on Tuesday nights, where students have a lesson for an hour and then are brought all together to play as a group, Willard said.
To learn more about Avery JAM and how to join, click to https://jamkids.org/avery or contact Bobbie Willard at the Avery County extension office at bobbie_willard@ncsu.edu.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
