SPRUCE PINE — AMY Wellness Foundation Board of Directors has recently announced the resignation of its Associate Director Nora Frank, according to a release from the organization.
Nora was a vital member of the organization overseeing the organization’s grant program and community outreach. She has been offered a scholarship at NYU Wagner to pursue a Master’s in Public Administration with a focus of Nonprofit Management: Social Innovation, Impact, and Investment. The Board of Directors and AMY staff fully support her decision to continue her education.
“Being on the AMY Wellness Foundation team has been the highlight of my career thus far. The staff and Board always made me feel valued and an integral part of the team,” Frank said. “I learned so much from the communities we serve and made lasting relationships that I will take with me into my next chapter.”
As associate director, Frank helped transform the way AMY provided support through year-round open funding to be more aligned with organization’s priorities when they need it most.
“Nora brought a unique, forward-thinking, and innovative vision to the Foundation that helped shape the way we supported organizations,” said John Blackburn, Vice-Chair of AMY Wellness Foundation. “Her impact will continue to create positive changes throughout the communities we serve, and we will miss her greatly.”
Frank was also deeply invested in breaking down silos between funders and grantees creating an open dialog with organizations through listening sessions, regional convening meetings, and capacity building workshops.
“Nora was a vital member of the team, leading by example, she helped shape the type of Foundation we are today,” said Luke Howe, Executive Director of AMY Wellness Foundation. “We will be forever grateful and wish her the best in her path to higher education.”
AMY Board of Directors has appointed Caitlin Trew-Johnson to transition into leading the grant program and will now be the main point of contact for grantees looking for support in the Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.
“Caitlin has been a part of the team for a year and has been working with Nora in the grant space from the beginning,” said Howe. “She is excited to support the Foundation in this new capacity and looks forward to working more closely with organizations.”
For more information on how to apply for support through AMY Wellness Foundation or to set up a meeting with Caitlin Trew-Johnson, click to amywellnessfoundation.org.
