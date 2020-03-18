NEWLAND — As a part of a three-week series on local health issues, the AMY Wellness Foundation met with local experts and charitable organizations on Thursday, March 12, to discuss local problems related to housing and what can be done.
Leaders agreed that Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties are seeing a lack in affordable housing, which includes problems related to homelessness, standard of living and a lack of new housing developments that are not gated communities.
Avery County Economic Development Committee Chair Ken Walter said, as part of a table-wide discussion, that housing developments are not being built in the area due to a lack of an industrial base. This has a left a gap in housing where developments are either high-dollar, exclusive communities or low-income units that leave much to be desired.
“In Avery County, we have a number of what I call brownfield sites. These are areas where there was some kind of manufacturing facility at some previous time that has been abandoned,” Walter said. “What we don’t seem to have is a statewide initiative to help us as accounts to attract and develop a brownfield site into something that can be positive and constructive.”
The Environmental Protection Agency provides several grant programs to assess, clean up and develop on these sites. Walter believes that these sites could one day be available to build affordable housing on, as long as the site is not polluted and there is a grant available to cover the costs.
“The detractor is the cost to develop. An apartment complex or an affordable housing development could be built on this brownfield site [because] the utilities are already in place. They may be old but they’re there,” Walter said.
The good news is that leaders at the event agreed that there is plenty of goodwill and volunteers who will assist their neighbors. Banner Elk Mayor Brenda Lyerly said that the county’s sense of community is “our strongest” asset, and the people who live in the gated communities offer a lot of benefits to area.
"[The people in the gated communities] are givers. They donate money, they volunteer, they assist this community in summer and they treat it as if it’s their own. [It is important] because they provide money to those in need in our area,” Lyerly said.
Another issue related to the lack of housing is the availability of contractors and skilled professionals who can build these units. Many of the young people who are needed to do these tasks are either leaving the county upon graduation, or choose other career fields that are not as physically demanding.
“I think for the longest time, and we’re trying to turn this tide now, is we pushed high school kids toward professional jobs, four-year colleges or beyond, and didn’t really talk about those trade positions, which are absolutely necessary in our society,”Cannon Memorial Hospital President Carmen Lacey said. “I think we’re doing a better job of that now.”
Walter mentioned the high school carpentry program as an example within the county of young people learning the skills that are necessary to build homes.
"The high school carpentry shop is incredible,” Walter said. “Feeding Avery Families wanted off-site food depository structures, and the high school carpentry program built [them], so people wouldn’t have to drive to Newland to get food. The carpentry teacher told me that he could have students who, within three to five years, could be making a larger salary here in Avery County as a really good carpenter having gone through that program.”
Other issues and deterrents that the leaders at the table noted included the lack of revenue streams to start housing projects, lack of internet availability in order to work from home, lack of comprehensive community planning on affordable housing and the choices of some people in the community to get involved with drugs instead of entering the workforce, which causes myriad other problems.
The next AMY Wellness Foundation community workshop on mental health has been canceled in response to the developing COVID-19 coronavirus situation.
