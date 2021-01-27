CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association, Eastern North Carolina Chapter are hosting a three-part virtual education series in February.
In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. This virtual three-part series, “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis” provides practical answers to the questions that arise in the early stage. Attendees will hear from experts, those directly affected, and learn what can be done to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.
Part one — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: What does this diagnosis mean?” — will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, This program will cover understanding the disease and diagnostic process, symptoms of early stage and approaches to managing, and the relationship(s) among doctors, patients, and care partners. Dr. Mark Pippinger, a Behavioral Neurologist with Novant Health, will be presenting.
Part two — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: The Power of Planning” — will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. This program will cover care planning, care teams, care management, a legal and financial overview, and an exploration of family and friends, relationships, and self-care. This session will include a panel of experts including: Corinne Auman (family caregiving and aging expert), Alyssa Botte (psychotherapist in memory counseling), and Marjorie Brown (elder law attorney).
Part three — “Navigating a Dementia Diagnosis: Live Well” — will take place from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. This program will include Alzheimer’s Association Early-Stage Advisors sharing their experiences of living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The three-part series is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/ or in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. General public interested in learning more about planning, resources, and services that are available may also attend. Interested parties may register for all three, or just those sessions that fit best their schedule and interests. Attendees can attend via video/webinar or through a toll-free number. There is no charge to participate, but registration is required. To sign up, click to tinyurl.com/NavigatingALZFeb2021 or call 1(800)-272-3900.
“The diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is life-changing and leads to many questions so this program is invaluable for recently diagnosed individuals and their care partners,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “We want them to know that they are not alone and that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.”
Additional Facts and Figures: (www.alz.org/facts/)
- Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
- More than five million Americans are living with the disease, including 180,000 North Carolina residents — a number estimated to grow to as many as 210,000 by year 2025.
- More than 16 million family and friends, including 479,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States.
- In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.15 billion.
About the Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s® and all other dementia.
About the Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter
The Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. It offers opportunities to get involved and to make a difference, in addition to a variety of services including: a 24/7 Helpline, support groups, educational programs, and MedicAlert®. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or the Alzheimer’s Association Western Carolina Chapter, click to www.alz.org/northcarolina or call (800) 272-3900. For the latest news and updates, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
