ALTAMONT — Altamont United Methodist Church hosted a fundraiser breakfast on Aug. 3 to raise money for those in need and local missions.
The ongoing breakfasts are hosted by the church to bring out the community and fundraise for good causes.
The breakfasts started 20 years ago to fundraise for the building that now houses the breakfast. The church gives to a number of local nonprofits, including Reaching Avery Ministry and the Williams YMCA.
“We wanted a way to be more active, and this is a wonderful way,” church member Ann Hampton said.
Hampton said the fundraisers are also good social events for the community.
The breakfasts run the first Saturday of every month from April through October, and typically raise between $600 and $1,000.
Hampton added part of the continued interest in the breakfasts is the amount of money they manage to raise.
“We have the support of the church and the support of the community because the community comes out to eat,” Hampton said.
