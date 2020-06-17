NEWLAND — Going into the third week of Avery County Schools’ summer feeding program, it is apparent that there is truly no lack of support from the community in getting food out to the students and families who may not otherwise have easy access to regular meals or nutritional options.
This summer, Avery County Schools has partnered with Feeding Avery Families, Reaching Avery Ministries, Williams YMCA and the First Things Foundation to not only provide meals at Newland Elementary, which are available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but to also continue its distribution service on a limited basis.
The school system ensures that children are provided breakfast and lunch daily, as Friday distributions provide enough food to cover families over the weekend.
ACS Food and Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie noted that the school system distributes food to about 30 families per day through its pickup service and provides food to 42 children as part of Williams YMCA’s summer program. On top of that, First Things Foundation delivers about 77 meals every week to families across the county.
“So far it has gone very well,” Woodie said. “We have had to really fly by the seat of our pants a lot through this whole COVID business with not knowing what to expect going from day to day. I had summer pretty much planned out in January and February, and those plans just kind of went out the door in March.”
Feeding Avery Families and Reaching Avery Ministries both order food from MANNA FoodBank in Asheville. This past week, FAF and RAM received a total of 310 pre-made food boxes for families, which will sustain the organizations’ operations through the next two weeks. These boxes are then either delivered to the school system or distributed aboard the two vans provided by ACS.
“We’re thankful that we’re able to work together with some of the grant money that we got in order to purchase the food and keep it being delivered to the children,” Janet Millsaps, RAM Director, said.
In addition to RAM’s food ministry, the nonprofit reopened its thrift store on May 11 and has implemented the expected pubic health precautions to keep shoppers safe. RAM also provides financial assistance to families. Millsaps said she has seen a recent increase in need despite the demand slowing down over the past two months.
“After the middle of April, we were tripling our numbers, but once stimulus checks and the families that receive food stamps got an increase for two months, it backed off to our normal numbers. On the first of June, it started picking back up, and the request for financial assistance has really picked up because utilities were not being cut off. Now people are getting those bills back in,” Millsaps said.
Staff and volunteers at FAF pack the vans at 8 a.m. every Thursday morning in preparation for the weekly distribution. FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said that navigating the mountainous terrain throughout the county has presented challenges for the delivery drivers but for the most part the operation has gone smoothly.
“We’re beginning to get a little better feel for where the houses are, and I think we’ll grow the project some that way. Some of it’s just serendipity. You knock on the door and they say, ‘That’s my brother. He doesn’t live here anymore, but we need food.’ I think we’ll add people to this list just by virtue of bumping into folks that need food,” Larson said.
FAF is getting food from the school with the help of Woodie and the meals she and her staff are making. Along with food from MANNA, FAF will begin receiving fresh-picked produce from Tractor Food and Farms, a nonprofit out of Burnsville, toward the end of the month.
“I think [the program] is going really well, and the FTF people are the ones that have really made it work. They’re the ones who are doing all the legwork, or the driving work, rather,” Larson said.
Dan Padrnos, FTF Executive Field Director, is a native of Colorado and is not wholly unfamiliar with the experience of driving through the areas of the mountains that do not pick up a GPS signal, yet that has not deterred him or the rest of the FTF volunteers from delivering food to 77 homes across the county.
“You definitely see a part of the county that is hidden from the main roads when you’re driving through. It’s easy to get lost, but incredibly beautiful,” Padrnos said. “Last week it just took us forever, because as soon as you get into one of those hollers you lose service, but we’re figuring out a system. We’re happy to be filling the gap here.”
Padrnos said that FTF is looking for local volunteers to help assist food banks across the area. Those interested can contact Padrnos at (719) 502-9154 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.