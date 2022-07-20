CROSSNORE — Alumni of Crossnore High School were invited to a day full of events as a part of their annual reunion.
While the annual Pop Jarvis Breakfast was not held this year, a light lunch was provided at the Campus Reunion Picnic at the pavilion on the sports field. Individual graduating classes held meetings at restaurants and churches throughout the day. An opportunity for social time and refreshments preceded the business meeting and program of commemoration and celebration.
”This is just a way to honor the high school, and it’s a get-together where people come from all over,” said Kathy Dellinger, who graduated in 1968.
Crossnore has been having reunions since the 1970s, Dellinger said, but all three of the high schools that preceded Avery High School still have reunions. Anyone who went to Crossnore High School from the time it opened in 1919 to the time it closed was invited.
”There was so much closeness and camaraderie in all the schools that all the three older high schools keep this going,” she said. “I think it’s really sweet.”
During the program, the alumni gathered to sign the Crossnore High School song. Class of 1963 alum Maggie Lauterer recited a remembrance prayer for those who have passed since the last reunion and sang “Amazing Grace” in honor of her aunt Rachel Deal, a Crossnore High School alum and local advocate who recently passed away
The Classes of 1952 and 1962 were the honored classes, as this year they celebrated their 70th and 60th reunions, respectively. Walter Flint and Evelyn Webb Parsons from the Class of 1948 were recognized as the two oldest attendees of the reunion.
