RALEIGH — Avery County native Brooke Aldridge is on a winning streak.
The singer, originally from Plumtree, has won the Female Vocalist of the Year Award from International Bluegrass Music Association three years in a row.
When she won the same award for the second time last year, she was overwhelmed. Aldridge dreamed about being a musician as a child.
“The first time I was shocked, the second time I was definitely humbled and then this time I really feel like I’m where God wants me to be in a sense,” Aldridge said.
Aldridge said she is starting to find her place in the music world, not just because of the awards but all the opportunities she has had over the past few years. She added that each time she has won the award it has opened new doors.
Aldridge is one half of a musical duo with her husband, Darin.
“I definitely didn’t expect it,” Aldridge said. “I never thought I would win it the first time just because of the women I was up against and how much I admire them. It’s a tough world as far as female artists go in the bluegrass world because there’s so many great artists out there.”
Aldridge said she is just honored. As a child, people around her told her she needed to go to Nashville, but discovered there was more to making it.
“Dreams don’t work unless you do, so it’s all about getting out there and making a name for yourself and really sticking to what you believe in,” Aldridge said.
Darin and Brooke have a new album coming out on October 18 with Rounder Records.
Rounder is well known for signing major bluegrass artists including Steve Martin, Béla Fleck and Alison Krauss. Krauss has won the most Grammy Awards out of any female artist in history, and the third-most overall.
“I’ve never felt like being from a small town has held me back from doing anything,” Aldridge said. “I have such a strong support from the community and my huge family that mostly still live in Avery County.”
The duo is also touring. Aldridge said she hopes to snag a Grammy of her own in a couple of years.
