ELK PARK — During the public comments of its Monday, July 6, meeting, Elk Park resident Mike Morton asked the mayor and board if the town had any additional information regarding a possibility for fiber optic lines to be placed in the town to enhance telecommunications, including faster internet service, within the town.
Morton cited an article which appeared in the June 17 edition of The Avery Journal-Times announcing Avery County Schools as a single-source provider of the school system’s Wide Area Network, noting that fiber construction activity is under way and the project will provide remote connections and data network access to public schools in the Avery County area. Morton inquired if the town or residents may also be interested in the same internet connectivity type, asking if the board would be willing to offer a petition regarding running similar technology lines in Elk Park. During discussion, Morton contended that the speeds of fiber optic internet are more consistent and faster than normal cable connection, as the connectivity speeds of cable internet generally decrease with an increase of simultaneous user volume and bandwidth. Morton also cited a show he had viewed on television on the town of Burnsville which noted that the increased connectivity helped draw additional business interests there.
Mayor Daniel Boone and the board expressed interest in looking deeper into the subject, with Boone stating that he would reach out to county officials for greater clarification on the Skyline project and how the town might potentially capitalize from a similar program.
A number of enhancements around town were mentioned during the meeting, including paving projects scheduled to take place. Mayor Boone noted that he had been unable to connect with Todd Burleson regarding quotes for area paving projects to town streets, but Boone informed the board that town maintenance staff were working on an area of road on Davis Street earlier in the day. Alderman Mike Smith stated his concern regarding a water line in the downtown area near Brinkley Hardware and that there may be a rock in the line, suggesting it might be worthwhile to rent a special camera that can view within the line to determine any blockages present.
Smith also suggested to the board the placement of a six-foot rail piece to cover an open area at the side of the sidewalk near the post office, where people have to walk around it rather than walk over the exposed area. In addition, Smith also shared that through conversations with other police officers that utilizing a speed limit sign possessing built-in radar in place may assist with slowing motorists on area streets with high volumes of speeders. The town agreed to look into the technology and potential costs for purchase and installation.
Alderman Brad Benfield informed the board that he and his family had brought some flowers and installed them at the Boone Pavilion inside Winters Town Park, and Boone added that he hopes the town could host a movie in the park, potentially later in the summer should the governor allow the state to advance to a more open phase of gatherings.
In other news and notes:
- The board unanimously approved to pay town attorney Butch Hughes $900 for the continuation of the legal collection process of delinquent taxes by area residents. Town Clerk Connie Guinn shared that the collection percentage should be high this year, but mentioned that the town has been unable to collect taxes from several residents, some of which have not paid for multiple years.
- During a June 4 called meeting, the board moved to hire Jason Markland for the town as maintenance supervisor, with employment beginning July 1. Mayor Boone mentioned the possibility of looking into both Markland and water/sewer supervisor Tyler Boone being placed on cell phone service with the same company, as Boone noted that Markland’s Bark mobile service was more reliable in some areas than the company T. Boone was using. Mayor Boone noted that he would check multiple companies to see what options may be available.
The board discussed the need for nuisance letters to be sent to a number of residences who are currently noncompliant. Mayor Boone asked the board if the committee could authorize town staff to also have the authority to inform the town clerk of noncompliant residences and instruct the sending of letters to that effect, rather than having to wait for a committee monthly meeting or called meeting to make the request. The board moved to approve the measure.
The next meeting of Elk Park Board of Aldermen will take place at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at Elk Park Town Hall.
