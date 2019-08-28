NEWLAND — Mountain Times Publications and The Avery Journal-Times news team is pleased to welcome the addition of Grayson Rice as the newspaper’s fall intern. Rice began working with The AJT on August 26.
Rice is originally from Raleigh and is in her third year at Appalachian State University. She is a double major in Journalism and Public Relations, with a minor in Political Science, and is in the Honors College with a senior thesis focusing on sexual assault on college campuses.
“I absolutely love the field of Journalism and believe that it is crucial for our democracy,” Rice said. “That being said, I hope this internship is a way to really branch out and see all that the field has to offer. I also aspire to attend graduate school and further my education. I consider myself to be a lifelong learner, and in all aspects of life I hope to continue to learn and grow.”
Rice is eager to begin her time in Newland with Avery County’s Newspaper of Record, and looks forward to the myriad areas of coverage and experience the position has to offer.
“As a journalism major, I really wanted an experience to explore this work out in the real world. The Avery Journal provided such a unique opportunity for me being that I could learn a diversity of skills,” Rice added. “I was absolutely thrilled when I got to go into the office and meet [AJT Editor] Jamie [Shell].”
Outside of school, Rice is Judicial Chairman in Zeta Tau Alpha as well as a volunteer in the Appalachian State University Women’s Center. She enjoys traveling and recently had the opportunity to go backpacking in Iceland. With free weekends, she enjoys the outdoors, including backpacking, hiking and caving.
Rice will be working with The AJT on news, government coverage, features and weekly assignments, as well as contribute to The AJT’s online platforms and coordinated efforts with other Mountain Times Publications seasonal products and special sections.
“We are excited to have Grayson join our team here with The AJT. She has a distinct passion for all facets of journalism and is eager to learn more about the field as a career and be part of our community and Avery County,” The AJT editor Jamie Shell said. “Grayson has a personality and hunger for news, and has a genuine concern for the people and stories of this area. She has a bright future and will be a valuable asset to our publication during her time with us this semester.”
Rice can be reached by email at grayson.rice@averyjournal.com.
