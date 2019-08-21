NEWLAND — The Avery Journal-Times, Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959 and member of the North Carolina Press Association, is moving from its longtime current location of 335 Linville Street in Newland (next to Avery Tire Pros) to 428 Pineola Street, next to Eddie Stafford Construction and housed in the same business complex as San Dee’s Cafe and Cardinal Insurance in Newland.
The newspaper will open for business at its new location on Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, and it invites the public to attend an Open House and Ribbon Cutting at its new offices on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The Open House will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. that afternoon, with the ribbon cutting to occur at 1:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be available at the event, which is coordinated in conjunction with the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
“Following a decades-long tenure of providing coverage of local news and events at our Linville Street office, we are excited about the opportunity to begin a new chapter in our paper’s rich history at our new location,” Jamie Shell, Avery Journal-Times editor, stated. “Our process of moving equipment and documents continues, and we look forward to continuing to serve the public of Avery County and surrounding areas with the same consistent, award-winning coverage of local news, arts and entertainment, and sports that has been the hallmark of our publication for the past 60 years.”
Aside from the physical address, the newspaper’s contact information, including email addresses, the newspaper’s website, www.averyjournal.com, and the current business telephone number of (828) 733-2448 will remain unchanged, allowing customers to enjoy the same access to the newspaper staff for information and questions regarding subscriptions, marketing or other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.