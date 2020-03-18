We at The Avery Journal-Times value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however.
For your circulation, classified, advertising and news needs, please contact marketing representative Henry Volk at (828) 467-8420 or henry.volk@averyjournal.com, editor Jamie Shell at (828) 733-2448 or editor@averyjournal.com, or staff writer Luke Barber at (828) 733-2448 or luke.barber@averyjournal.com.
