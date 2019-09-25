NEWLAND — The Avery Journal-Times celebrated the grand opening of its new office on Pineola Street with a ribbon cutting and Open House on Sept. 18. The Open House was an opportunity for locals to come by to tour the new facility and enjoy some refreshments.
AJT celebrates relocation of new facility with Open House
- Compiled By AJT staff editor@averyjournal.com
