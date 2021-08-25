AVERY COUNTY — From the best accountant to the best women’s clothing store, residents of Avery voted to highlight the businesses, business owners and employees who have made Avery a wonderful place to live in the 2021 Avery County Best of the Best.
Local business owners and employees gathered on Thursday, Aug. 12, to celebrate the Best of the Best, the county-wide competition hosted by The Avery Journal-Times in which locals vote for their favorite businesses. The friendly faces of the people who serve Avery County every day came together to award the winners and recognize their hard work within the community.
“The businesses and business owners of Avery County are simply fantastic and they deserve every bit of recognition they get and more,” said Henry Volk, marketing consultant for The Avery Journal-Times. In his speech at the award reception, he emphasized the continuous dedication these individuals have for the Avery County community and how they make the county a better place.
The winners attended a ceremony to receive their awards at the Banner Elk Best Western, where dinner was served, Todd Wright and the High Country Jazz Society performed a variety of songs throughout the evening, and Avery Chamber Director Anne Winkelman gave a keynote address.
Mountain Times Publisher Gene Fowler greeted the crowd and shared his appreciation of their work and how the individuals attending the event work to connect the community. Especially throughout the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, these businesses have continued to expertly serve their community with care, Fowler said. In a night of music, food and celebration, these businesses received a little love for the big roles they play in Avery residents’ lives.
For more on the Avery County Best of the Best Awards, see the special section inside this week’s print edition of The AJT or online at www.averyjournal.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
