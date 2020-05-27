NEWLAND — As a number of Avery High School seniors are going off to college, a variety of scholarships from organizations both locally and across the High Country have been made available to help them pursue their education.
The organizations providing these scholarships, and the students who will be receiving the grants, are as follows:
The High Country Association of Realtors awarded Tiffany Brocco with a $1,000 scholarship.
Avery Band Boosters and Kenny Woody Memorial Scholarship awarded Kori Lawson with a $500 scholarship to pursue a music degree in college.
Avery County Athletic Boosters awarded Tiffany Brocco, Addison Rudicile, Dakota Hudson and Austin Duncan each with a $500 scholarship. The award is given to AHS students who have participated in Avery athletics for at least two years.
The Avery County Fair awarded Ariel Horney with a $500 scholarship. The award is given to a student who has volunteered at the Avery County Fair.
The Williams YMCA of Avery County awarded Lila Cantrell a $250 scholarship. The award is given to a student who has participated in youth soccer in Avery County.
The Avery Firefighters Association awarded Mackennzie Tester with a $600 scholarship. The award is given to a student who volunteers, or has a relative who volunteers or works, at a local fire department.
Avery Soil and Water Conservation awarded Lila Cantrell and Ariel Horney each with $1,000 scholarships to pursue a major in agriculture, horticulture or a related field of study.
The Bagby Family awarded Tiffany Brocco with a $1,000 scholarship. The scholarship is given to a student who is academically deserving and has financial needs.
The Banner Elk Garden Club awarded Lila Cantrell a $500, four-year scholarship to major in agriculture or horticulture.
The Barbara Sue Forbes Memorial Scholarship awarded Samantha Kees with a $500, four-year scholarship. The award is given to a student who plans to pursue a business degree and who has completed some community service during high school.
Boone Civitan awarded Kyla Singleton with a $300 scholarship. The award is given to a student who has participated in community service and plans to help people in their future career.
The Brad McCloud Citizenship Scholarship was awarded to Brianna McCloud and Lily Dearmin. The $500 scholarship is given to students who have demonstrated good citizenship.
The Clyde Sudderth Memorial Scholarship awarded Ariel Horney with a $500 scholarship to attend a two-year college to pursue a vocational degree.
The Corey Pittman Memorial Scholarship awarded Melania McKinney and Lexie Church each a $1,000 scholarship to pursue a medical career.
The Cyndi Robbins Memorial Scholarship awarded Madison Puckett a $600 scholarship.
The Dalton Tennant scholarship was given to Caroline Laws for $1,000 for four years.
Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Chris Tashner a scholarship.
Don Powers Engineering Scholarship awarded Lucas Andrews a $4,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in engineering, computer science or biotechnology. The scholarship is renewable.
The Fields Family awarded Hailey Taylor and Courtney Grindstaff scholarships.
Future Farmers of America Alumni awarded Ariel Horney and Dakota Hudson each a $100 scholarship.
The CJ Poore Memorial Scholarship awarded Ariel Horney and Dakota Hudson each a $250 scholarship.
Free and Geneva Barber awarded Samantha Kees and Macie Jones each a $1,000 scholarship.
Horace Mann awarded Melania McKinney a $250 scholarship since she has a parent who works for Avery County Schools.
The Hardrock Memorial Scholarship awarded River Griffith, Matthew Reep, Sophia Henley, Caroline Laws and Ariel Horney each $500 scholarships.
Harley Foster Memorial Scholarship was given to Lucas Andrews and River Griffith ($288 each)
Hunters Helping Kids of Avery County awarded Mackennzie Tester and Ariel Horney each a $500 scholarship.
The Isabella Scholarship awarded Sophia Henley $1,500 gift cards for two years.
Jim Greene Memorial Athletic Scholarship awarded Addison Rudicile a $1,000 scholarship.
John L. Cook Construction awarded Cassidy Hamm a $900 scholarship as a first-generation college student.
The Johnson Life Scholarship awarded Chris Tashner a $500 scholarship since he has helped people become organ donors or has been or knows someone impacted by organ donors.
Karyn Coughenour Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Alissa Blum and Megan Rubin, each a $1,000 scholarship, which is given to female athletes.
Kiwanis Club of Banner Elk awarded Sophia Henley, Tiffany Brocco and Lila Cantrell each a $500 scholarship.
The Lindsey Beuttell Memorial Scholarship awarded Tiffany Brocco a $500 scholarship to pursue a career in wildlife conservation or forestry.
Link Crew awarded Caroline Laws, Addison Rudicile and Chris Tashner each a $500 scholarship.
The Linville Masonic Lodge awarded Chris Tashner and Addison Rudicile each a $300 scholarship.
Mary Cain awarded Tiffany Brocco, Lila Cantrell, Lexie Church, Austin Duncan, Trinity Forbes, Cassidy Hamm, Sophia Henley, Ariel Horney, Savanna Hughes, Samantha Kees, Caroline Laws, Melania McKinney, Madison Puckett, Matthew Reep and Kyla Singleton each $1,000 to $2,000 scholarship to attend a North Carolina community college or university.
The NCAE Avery Education Association awarded Chris Tashner a $500 scholarship.
Newland High School Alumni awarded Sophia Henley a $500 scholarship.
The James C. Beasley Memorial Scholarship awarded Lucas Andrews and Matthew Reep each a $500 scholarship.
Olvie Davis and Paul H. Taylor awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
Peck Hendrickson Kiwanis Club has awarded Haley Daniels a $1,000 scholarship.
Picture Perfect awarded Sophia Henley a $771.36 scholarship.
Project Potential has awarded Austin Duncan, Austin Waldroop and Alyssa Angel each a $2,000 scholarship.
The Quarterback Club awarded Lucas Andrews and Gracie Vance each a $500 scholarship.
Robin Carver Austin Memorial has awarded Kyla Singleton a $500 scholarship to pursue an education degree or become a coach.
The Sandy Nininger Award was awarded to Lila Cantrell.
SASI has awarded Cassie Bailey a $1,000 scholarship.
Cyndi Robbins Memorial awarded Caroline Laws a $10,000 scholarship to attend a four-year North Carolina public university.
Voice of Democracy awarded Matthew Reep a $1,000 scholarship.
Walter Pop Jarvis Scholarship was awarded to Lucas Andrews and River Griffith for $1,000 each.
Wee Kirk Scholarship was awarded to Gracie Vance and Samantha Kees for up to $5,000 to attend Mayland Community College.
The Young Group awarded Samantha Kees a $500 scholarship for volunteering to work with youth.
WNC Regionals awarded Lila Cantrell a $1,000 scholarship for her strong GPA and test scores.
WNC Bridge Foundation awarded Hailey Taylor a $1,000 scholarship.
The Goodnight Scholarship was awarded to Lila Cantrell for $20,500 to study a STEM-related discipline at NC State University.
The Mayland Intelligent Choice Scholarship was awarded to Carrie Ulery to pay her full tuition at Mayland Community College.
The National Beta Club awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Madison Puckett.
Liberty University Honors Program awarded Hannah Ruth Crosby a $11,600 scholarship.
The LMS Pinnacle Scholarship was presented to Brianna McCloud for $12,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.