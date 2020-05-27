In place of the traditional Senior Walk Through, Avery County Schools held a drive down memory lane in which high school seniors drove by the their former elementary and middle schools to greet their former teachers who were there to support the seniors in their achievements. Seniors decorated their cars and teachers held signs and banners outside of their respective institutions. A few teachers even had a couple of surprises on hand.

