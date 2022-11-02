HIGH COUNTRY — Community health leaders hosted a forum alongside North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein last week regarding opioid settlement funds at the Watauga County Recreation Center in Boone.
Before introductions began, Watauga County Commissioner Billy Kennedy said he was excited to see “familiar faces” from a variety of organizations.
“Mental health is really near and dear to my heart,” Kennedy said. “I’m just so glad to get so many great people working on this, and you can succeed on this.”
Following his opening statements, Kennedy introduced Stein who discussed the work he and his team have done to combat the opioid epidemic. He spoke about the importance of the efforts and why action is urgent.
“It is the deadliest drug epidemic in American history. And we are at the deadliest moment in that epidemic. In 2021 in this country, more than 107,000 Americans died of an overdose, which represented a 15% increase over the year before, which represented a 40% increase over the year before that. And this crisis is affecting the state just as it is the whole country,” Stein said at the Oct. 26 meeting. “So this is a crisis by any definition of that word. And so you ask yourself, ‘well, how did this crisis begin? How did we possibly get to this place? That was born of greed.”
Stein said in the 1990s, opioid manufacturers ran campaigns convincing health care providers that opioids were the most effective way to treat pain without the risk of addiction. Opioids are highly addictive and there are better medications for pain management, Stein said.
Stein said he led a “national bipartisan coalition of attorneys in nearly every state in the country to take these drug companies to court to hold them accountable.” $34 billion have been awarded so far with other deals in stages of investigation, litigation or negotiation, Stein said.
In the settlements, $26 billion was awarded from major manufacturers Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen along with generic manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. North Carolina’s share of that money is $750 million, which Stein said is being used differently than any other state’s funds.
“We did something in North Carolina different than every state in the country. We made a conscious decision that we wanted these resources to go where they would have the most positive impact. This is a crisis that’s born at the local level and that is addressed at the local level,” Stein said. “The counties run DSS. They run the emergency medical services. They run the jails. They have public health departments. So we thought the counties would do a better job serving the people than the state would in this instance.”
Stein said that 85% of the funds are being circulated by local governments while the remaining 15% will be handled at a state level. Regardless of how funds are designated, Stein said all money must “go to attack the crisis.”
Avery County’s share of the $750 million is $1.713 million, which Stein said is “meaningful” but “not enough.”
“None of us are under the delusion that the problem is going to go away, but what these funds will do is really facilitate conversations and I’ve been traveling the state and seeing this. It’s actually sparking a lot of counties to come up with strategic plans that they didn’t have before. A lot of conversations are happening that weren’t happening in the past,” Stein said.
Kennedy then introduced leaders in community health who have already started working on resources to combat the opioid epidemic. Executive Director of the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center Marisa Cornell, AppHealthCare Deputy Director Kelly Welsh and AppHealthCare Director of Health and Promotion Lindsey Sullivan discussed what is already being done and what they believe needs to be done.
Welsh introduced several other community partners including leaders at Vaya Health, App State’s Department of Wellness and Prevention Services, Daymark, Olive Branch Ministry and High Country Community Health.
Kennedy said the allotted time for the meeting was up prior to the question and answer portion, but that the introductions showed the level of collaboration that already exists surrounding the issue. More meetings are set for the future on this topic, including one on Nov. 1 to work on a strategy on how to use the funds and other grants organizations can apply for.
