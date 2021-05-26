WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA—Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) announces the Advanced Cardiac Care (ACC) Program to address one of the nation’s largest killers of Americans—heart disease.
Available for immediate use, the program’s patient and caregiver guide helps reduce multiple hospital and emergency room visits that are a huge source of stress for the patient, their family, and medical facilities currently dealing with COVID-19 patients.
Each year, more Americans die from heart disease than any other condition, including cancer. Heart disease is also a leading cause for hospitalization. Many patients living with heart disease frequently visit the doctor’s office, emergency room and hospital due to breathing difficulties, fatigue and other worsening symptoms.
Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care Medical Director Julia Sherrill, MD, HMDC, remarked, “Our mission is to ensure patients and families are well supported and informed so cardiac symptoms can be managed safely at home with palliative medicine and hospice care. Individualized clinical protocols for advanced cardiac patients will be implemented as part of their plan of care.”
“It is a complete and unnecessary tragedy that only five percent of heart failure patients who are discharged from the hospital ever utilize in-home hospice services,” said Carole Fisher, President of NPHI. She further stated, “Far too many die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead hospice and palliative medicine teams could care for them wherever they reside and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones.”
NPHI is the national voice for 75 not-for-profit hospice and palliative medicine providers. NPHI’s hospice and palliative medicine providers offer care at home, even for those heart failure patients who are not terminal. Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care has been an NPHI member since 2016.
“Far too many advanced heart disease patients are not aware of how Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care can provide comprehensive quality care at home—care which is covered by Medicare or private insurance; no one is turned away because they cannot pay.” Dr. Sherrill continued, “Through this collaboration, the clinical protocols and patient/family resources will advance care and improve quality of life for those facing advanced heart disease.”
Copies of the Patient and Caregiver guide may be downloaded now at www.caldwellhospice.org or requested at (828) 754-0101 or lcaviness@caldwellhospice.org.
Please see Caldwell Hospice’s website, caldwellhospice.org, or call (828) 754-0101 for information about the organization and the Advanced Cardiac Care Program.
Our family, friends, and neighbors with advanced heart disease need not suffer alone anymore.
