WASHINGTON — A team led by Scott S. Sheppard, Carnegie Science, has found 20 previously undiscovered moons orbiting Saturn, bringing the total number of moons to 82. This surpasses the planet Jupiter which has 79 orbiting moons. The discovery was announced Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, by the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center.
Carnegie Science reported that 17 of the newly discovered moons orbit Saturn backwards, or in a retrograde direction, while the remaining three orbit in the prograde direction, or the same direction as Saturn. Information on Saturn’s moons may be found by clicking to sites.google.com/carnegiescience.edu/sheppard/moons/saturnmoons.
Mayland Community College operates a 34-inch telescope at the Bare Dark Sky Observatory, an International Dark Sky Association Certified Park, the first in the Southeastern United States. Reservations for Community Viewing Nights may be made at www.eventbrite.com. For more information on viewing times and availability, contact Jimette Cook, at ccook@mayland.edu, or (828) 766-1277.
