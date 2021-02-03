NEWLAND — On Thursday, Jan. 7, Remington Austin, a local firefighter with the Green Valley Fire Department, was presented with the Valor Award by the Avery County Firefighters Association for saving a life on Nov. 4, 2020.
The Valor Award, or the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, was created by an act of Congress in 2001 to recognize extraordinary acts of heroism and bravery by the nation’s public safety officers.
Austin’s moment of heroism came on a day like any other. Austin, who is a 13-year veteran of the Green Valley Fire Department, owns his own dump truck company and was traveling on Hwy. 19E on Nov. 4 when he rounded a corner by the old Tar Heel Mica plant in Plumtree and noticed a group of 10 to 15 people standing on the side of the road and staring down an embankment.
Austin pulled over on the side of the road and immediately noticed what the crowd was seeing: several power lines were down and smoke was coming from the bottom of the embankment.
“I thought maybe the power lines had fell down because a gust of wind and had caught the bank on fire. I parked my truck and got out. Then I ran up to where everyone was at, and that’s when I noticed a vehicle off in the embankment,” Austin said.
Someone told Austin that a man was stuck in the vehicle, and that is when his extensive training as a public safety officer kicked in. Austin ran down the embankment toward the truck, which had overturned in a swampy area. Yet by the time Austin had reached the vehicle, its front end had caught on fire.
“I noticed that there was a power line, a live wire, probably about two feet off the ground hanging right in front of the door of the vehicle,” Austin said.
Suddenly facing the possibility of being electrocuted if he entered the vehicle, Austin made sure that there was in fact someone stuck inside. It was at this point that Austin noticed that top of the man’s head and knew that he had to act quickly.
“At about that time I turned back around, and I could see the top of his head hanging in the window. [The truck] was upside down, and I thought ‘I can’t just sit here and let this man die in front of me.’ He began to yell, and the truck really caught on fire about this time. Without hesitation, I dove under the power line and got a hold of him and drug him through the window of the truck, and I told him, ‘Whatever you do, do not stand up. Do not bend your head up, because we’ve got a live wire over top of us. If you do, you could electrocute us and probably kill us both,’” Austin said.
Austin dragged the man out from underneath the power line just as the blaze that was burning by the truck’s engine began to engulf the rest of the vehicle. Austin then put the man on his shoulders and carried him to the end of the field before the rest of the truck ignited. If Austin had not been there that day, the man’s fate would have likely been different.
“For this [act of heroism], Remington Austin was awarded the Valor Award, which for a firefighter is the most noble award in our service. The Medal of Valor is awarded to a firefighter for performance above and beyond the call of duty at extreme personal risk and having been instrumental in rescuing and saving another person’s life,” Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said.
Chief Kenny McFee of the Green Valley Fire Department said that not only was the man who was stuck in the vehicle that day fortunate, but so was Austin, who had put himself in danger in order to make the rescue.
“The area was basically a swamp, so there was standing water and the power lines [were close by]. The gentleman had sideswiped another vehicle, and that put him off the road and he cut a power pole in two. Of course the power pole is what caused the truck to catch on fire. [Austin] could have easily lost his life because he was standing in water with live power lines around. It really was a bad situation,” McFee said.
Looking back on the incident, Austin says that he is grateful that he was ultimately where he needed to be at the right time and place.
“After the EMT and the paramedics arrived on scene, I handed [the individual] off to them and went on my merry way,” Austin said. “The thing about it is, if it hadn’t been for the Lord, that man wouldn’t still be here today. It wasn’t nothing that I had done. The Lord just allowed me to show up and do what I had been doing for 13 years and go on back to work. I don’t want no gratitude or nothing. I was just doing my job.”
