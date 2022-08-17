NEWLAND — The Avery County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that the county jail will temporarily be transitioned to intake-only as of Thursday, Aug. 4, due to an insufficient number of detention officers.
The entire inmate population was scheduled to be transferred to other detention facilities in neighboring counties, according to a press release from ACSO.
“Basically, the facility is an intake only. We’re still taking folks to jail there,” Avery County Sheriff Mike Henley said. “If they get active time or something, we’re taking them to Ashe County and McDowell County.”
When Mike Henley entered the position of sheriff, the department was already in need of around seven personnel, he said. Now, however, five officers that were working at the detention center had to step back into school resource officer positions as the new school year started, as they will lose their certification if they’re not working in a school.
“We didn’t have any choice but to send those folks to a school starting in August, which would make it so short there that we couldn’t operate,” Henley said. “We have to have a certain amount of staff to operate the detention center safely.”
The department is actively trying to hire people, if not to where they have a full staff, at least to where they can operate safely and normally, he said. On top of detention officers, ACSO is trying to hire more school resource officers as well. The county has even utilized illuminating information signs to advertising that positions such as jailers are available with competitive pay and benefits.
“It’s not only in the detention, we’re short on patrol as well,” Henley said. “We’re trying to remedy that.”
ACSO isn’t the only organization facing staffing challenges, though. All emergency services are spread thin lately, said Paul Buchanan, emergency management coordinator and fire marshal in Avery County.
“We’re still doing what we do, but it’s extremely tight right now as far as getting any volunteers out,” Buchanan said.
Across the board, volunteer fire departments and law enforcement agencies are currently understaffed. However, Buchanan thinks it’s harder for law enforcement because of the loss of respect for police departments and officers.
“All the emergency services right now are feeling a very big impact,” he said. “The law enforcement side of it is probably feeling more strain than the rest of us due to what’s going on in the nation. The police departments are not as respected as they used to be 10 years ago.”
For volunteer fire departments, Buchanan said the biggest issue is that volunteers have to use their own fuel to respond to emergencies and go to training, and not everyone can afford that.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier noted that the county plans to help Henley and his officers any way it can, and that “we’ll get through it.” Henley said that while it might be wishful thinking, he hopes that in the next couple of months, the department will be adequately staffed.
“We’re gonna give it 110%, and I feel like we’ll be successful once we can get it fully staffed,” Henley said.
