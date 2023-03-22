AVERY COUNTY — After years of being behind the curve when it comes to dedicated animal services programming, local officials are looking into a solution that will work best for Avery County.
Shortly after taking office, Avery County Sheriff Mike Henely began searching for ways to solve the lack of animal services in the county. He has worked alongside the county commissioners for months to map out a solution, he said.
“I’ve been advocating for something, whether it be through Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the health department or a civilian entity or nonprofit,” he said.
It hasn’t been an easy fix, he explained. With no existing animal services or animal control to act as a foundation, officials are having to start from scratch and take things slow. Between aspects such as finances, building a facility and entering agreements, it can be a slow process, he explained.
Currently, there isn’t always a shelter where the sheriff’s office can transport animals, as sometimes facilities may be at capacity. Additionally, some shelters in the area are not able to accept every animal, and often will not take in dangerous, sick, injured or otherwise non-adoptable animals. Avery Humane Society, for example, is a privately funded no-kill shelter, and does not take in certain animals in order to provide the most humane care possible.
In cases of cruelty, animals essentially become evidence, Henley explained. Certain protocols have to be followed in order to prosecute, and having a facility to transport the animals involved is essential in that process, he said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Justice, acts of animal cruelty include wounding, tormenting, killing, depriving an animal of necessary nourishment or causing any of those to occur to an animal. From a legislative perspective, “animal” is defined as every living vertebrate, such as amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals, excluding humans. Charges can range from a Class 1 Misdemeanor to a Class H Felony as laid out in the law.
NCDOJ encourages people to reach out to local law enforcement or animal control offices for immediate responses regarding animal welfare complaints. However, NCDOJ also has an Animal Welfare Hotline, which can be reached at (855) 290-6915, and complaints can be submitted online at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/animal-welfare-complaint-form/.
Mitchell County Animal Rescue has agreed to allow ACSO to continue bringing animals to its facility, Henley said. Additionally, if any further short-term agreements are entered, the officer will be Avery County’s, and MCAR will only help with housing the animals, he said.
“We want to utilize anybody and everybody we can in this,” Henley said. “We just want a solution to this. I’m a dog lover, but there’s a lot of rules to play by. We’re all for an agreement with anybody.”
Avery’s current goal is to start slowly before organizing full-fledged animal control, he said. The goal is never to become “dog catchers,” and the county lacks a leash law, which Henley said officials don’t necessarily plan to advocate for. The primary focus of animal services at the onset will begin will be dangerous, injured, neglected or abused animals, he explained. Additionally, the sheriff’s office plans to look into all reported cases of cruelty and determine whether it is truly cruelty or the owners simply need assistance caring for their animals and being compliant with state and local regulations for animal welfare, he said.
“We have done nothing but advocate for a solution to this,” Henley said. “We need to start slow, see what the exact need is and determine how we need to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.