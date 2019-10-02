NEWLAND — Two arrests were made following a pair of break-ins reported last week, one at VFW Post 4286 and another at a nearby residence.
The incidents were separate, with arrests being made the same day each occurred.
Jacob Seth Banner, 25, of Newland, was arrested after the incident at the VFW facility. ACSO received a call about the incident at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. Banner was arrested later that morning.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said Banner was recognized on video surveillance and arrested that day. ACSO recovered most of the property taken from the building, which was mostly change in quarters.
Banner was charged with breaking and/or entering and larceny after breaking and/or entering.
Kyle Patrick Cheek, 19, of Boone, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 27 in connection with the residential incident, according to Frye.
Frye said the homeowner’s children were home when the incident occurred and called 911. Cheek was arrested at the scene and charged with first degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.