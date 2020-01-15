NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals as a result of investigations into methamphetamine sales and distribution.
On Jan. 10, 2020, detectives and deputies with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of Christopher Ellis 25, of Lenoir. Ellis was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The arrest ended a two-month investigation into methamphetamine sales in the Elk Park area, according to a press release from Sheriff Kevin Frye.
On Jan. 7, 2020, detectives and deputies with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest of Maricela Lerma, 46, of Bakersville and Scott Fortner, 57, of Bakersville. Both parties where charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Both arrests where also part of a lengthy investigation into methamphetamine sales in the Elk Park area, according to the release.
