NEWLAND — Detectives with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the assistance of Avery-Mitchell Correctional Facility charged the following suspects following a two-month investigation into the trafficking of opiates, Sell/Delivery of Methamphetamine and Sell/Delivery of Schedule III controlled substances, according to an ACSO release:
Gary Lee Wagner,
44, was charged with Conspire to Traffic Opiates, Possession with intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule III controlled substance, Conspiracy to Sell Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule III controlled substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail premises.
Jamie Lynn Velazquez,
45, was charged with Possession with intent to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, Deliver Methamphetamine, Sell/Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, and Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises.
Dorcus Wagner,
72, was charged with Trafficking Opiates, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance.
Richard Lee Swain,
43, was charged with Trafficking Opiates, Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule III controlled substance, and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver a Schedule III.
Juan Manola Monk,
36, was charged with Trafficking Opiates, and Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail premises.
Niesha Chaundelle Johnson,
45, was charged with Trafficking Opiates and Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail premises.
James Christopher Cutshaw,
43, was charged with Trafficking Opiates and Possession of Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail premises.
